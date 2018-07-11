Giro Rosa: Stage 6 highlights - Video

The peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 6 at the Giro Rosa on the first of two summit finishes atop Gerola Alta on Wednesday. The Australian climbed ahead of a select group of contenders that emerged on the final ascent to finish with a 29-second gap on teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten and 31 seconds on Cervelo Bigla's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

Spratt's victory, along with the gap to the next chase group, has moved her up the overall standings and into the pink leader's jersey, 30 seconds ahead of stage 5 winner and overnight leader Ruth Winder (Sunweb) and 33 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten.

Watch the stage 6 highlights video from the Giro Rosa above.