Giro Rosa: Stage 6 highlights - Video
Watch as the pink jersey moves from Winder to Spratt on Gerola Alta
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 6 at the Giro Rosa on the first of two summit finishes atop Gerola Alta on Wednesday. The Australian climbed ahead of a select group of contenders that emerged on the final ascent to finish with a 29-second gap on teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten and 31 seconds on Cervelo Bigla's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.
Related Articles
Spratt's victory, along with the gap to the next chase group, has moved her up the overall standings and into the pink leader's jersey, 30 seconds ahead of stage 5 winner and overnight leader Ruth Winder (Sunweb) and 33 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten.
Watch the stage 6 highlights video from the Giro Rosa above.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy