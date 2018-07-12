Giro Rosa: Spratt interview - Video

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 6 at the Giro Rosa and takes the pink leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 6 at the Giro Rosa on the first of two summit finishes atop Gerola Alta on Wednesday. The Australian attacked a group of select climbers that emerged on the final ascent and finished with a 29-second gap over teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten in second, while Cervelo Bigla's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finished third an additional two seconds back.

Stage 5 winner and overnight leader Ruth Winder (Sunweb) was distanced on the final ascent. Spratt's dominant display of climbing on the day has moved her up into the pink leader's jersey, 30 seconds ahead Winder and 33 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten.

"We couldn't have asked for anything better from all the team today, they all rode so well to set up myself and Annemiek before the climb," Spratt said following the stage.

"It is a little bit surreal to be in the pink jersey, we wanted to see today if we had an opportunity to take time. It worked out well, there were quite a few attacks and it was hard and Annemiek really set me up for the attack when I went and it worked out perfectly.

"We actually came and rode this climb a couple of weeks ago and I think that really paid off. We knew when was good to attack, we knew it would get steeper and we just had to stay patient until then. I went into the big ring because I knew it flatten off after and I am so happy to take the jersey."

