Giro Rosa: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) won the third stage at the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile on Sunday in Corbetta. The Belgian fast woman sprinted to victory ahead of the previous day's winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM).

Sunweb's Leah Kirchmann moved into the overall lead after picking up bonus seconds on the day. It is the second time in her career that she has worn the pink leader's jersey at the Giro Rosa. She now leads the race ahead of her teammates Ellen van Dijk, who led the race after stage 1, and Lucinda Brand, who wore the pink jersey after the second stage.

