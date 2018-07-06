Giro Rosa stage 1 team time trial start times
Teams presented in Verbania
The 24 teams set to compete in the 2018 Giro Rosa were presented on Thursday on the Piazza Garibaldi in Verbania, on the shores of the Lago Maggiore.
Related Articles
Giro Rosa countdown: Five riders to watch
Giro Rosa countdown: 'I am aiming for Giro Rosa victory' says Van Vleuten
Giro Rosa countdown: Women's WorldTour hits Monte Zoncolan - Preview
Giro Rosa countdown: Everything doesn't hinge on one rider, says Guarnier
Giro Rosa countdown: Luperini looks back at victory on the mighty Zoncolan
Giro Rosa: Niewiadoma to take her best shot at victory
The race begins on Friday with a 15.5km time trial, which starts at 18:00 with the Conceria Zabri-Fanini squad as the first team down the ramp to begin the fight for the maglia rosa.
The final squad will be that of last year's winner Anna van der Breggen, with Boels Dolmans starting without the defending champion. The team will be led by Megan Guarnier, winner of the 2016 event, with the team starting their test at 18:46.
The team time trial in Verbania is only the start of a challenging 10-day race, with the race also including a mountain time trial to Diga di Campo Moro on stage 7 and a summit finish on the queen stage on the Monte Zoncolan on stage 9.
More on the Giro Rosa:
- Spratt confident in co-leader role for Giro Rosa
- Giro Rosa countdown: Women's WorldTour hits Monte Zoncolan - Preview
- Giro Rosa countdown: Five riders to watch
- Giro Rosa countdown: 'I am aiming for victory' says Van Vleuten
- Giro Rosa countdown: Everything doesn't hinge on one rider, says Guarnier
- Giro Rosa: Niewiadoma to take her best shot at victory
Stage 1 TTT Start Times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|18:00:00
|2
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|18:02:00
|3
|Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana
|18:04:00
|4
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|18:06:00
|5
|SC Michela Fanini
|18:08:00
|6
|Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|18:10:00
|7
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|18:12:00
|8
|Trek-Drops
|18:14:00
|9
|BePink
|18:16:00
|10
|Valcar PBM
|18:18:00
|11
|Team Virtu Cycling
|18:20:00
|12
|Astana Women's Team
|18:22:00
|13
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|18:24:00
|14
|BTC City Ljubljana
|18:26:00
|15
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18:28:00
|16
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|18:30:00
|17
|Ale Cipollini
|18:32:00
|18
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|18:34:00
|19
|Wiggle High5
|18:36:00
|20
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|18:38:00
|21
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18:40:00
|22
|Team Sunweb Women
|18:42:00
|23
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|18:44:00
|24
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18:46:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy