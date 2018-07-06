Giro Rosa stage 1 team time trial start times

Image 1 of 5 Wiggle-High5 (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 2 of 5 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 3 of 5 The Giro Rosa trophy (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 4 of 5 Ale Cipollini (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 5 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini is the home favourite (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

The 24 teams set to compete in the 2018 Giro Rosa were presented on Thursday on the Piazza Garibaldi in Verbania, on the shores of the Lago Maggiore.

The race begins on Friday with a 15.5km time trial, which starts at 18:00 with the Conceria Zabri-Fanini squad as the first team down the ramp to begin the fight for the maglia rosa.

The final squad will be that of last year's winner Anna van der Breggen, with Boels Dolmans starting without the defending champion. The team will be led by Megan Guarnier, winner of the 2016 event, with the team starting their test at 18:46.

The team time trial in Verbania is only the start of a challenging 10-day race, with the race also including a mountain time trial to Diga di Campo Moro on stage 7 and a summit finish on the queen stage on the Monte Zoncolan on stage 9.

Stage 1 TTT Start Times