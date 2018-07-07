Giro Rosa: Stage 1 highlights - Video

Team Sunweb on the Giro Rosa podium after winning the opening team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sunweb won the opening team time trial to start off the Giro Rosa, putting Ellen van Dijk into the pink jersey of the overall leader. The Dutch team kept all riders together and finished in 18:24, beating Mitchelton-Scott by one second. Boels Dolmans finished third, 12 seconds slower.

Watch the highlights video from the opening stage of the Giro Rosa above.