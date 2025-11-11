Giro d'Italia and Giro d'Italia Women routes for 2026 to be revealed on December 1

Expected Bulgarian Grand Partenza for men's race, all 21 stages and nine-stage women's route to be unveiled at Rome presentation

Visma-Lease a Bike's Simon Yates celebrates winning the 2025 Giro d'Italia in the pink jersey with the Trofeo Senza Fine (Image credit: Getty Images)

The official routes for the 2026 Giro d'Italia and Giro d'Italia Women will be presented on Monday, December 1 in Rome at the Ennio Morricone Auditorium Parco della Musica, race organisers RCS Sport confirmed on Tuesday.

It's the second Grand Tour route reveal for next season, after the 2026 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes routes were unveiled on October 23 in Paris. The Vuelta a España route presentation will arrive last on December 17 in Monaco.

After his overall victory at the Vuelta a España this past September, added to his two GC wins from the Tour de France, overall victory in Rome – or Milan as has been rumoured, though looks likely now – would put him in an elite group of eight riders to have won all three of cycling's Grand Tours, alongside the likes of Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Chris Froome.

