Giant launches two new sleeker, faster Revolt gravel models

Upgrades to the Revolt add modern features like internal frame storage to Giant’s gravel bike platform

(Image credit: Giant)

The Giant Revolt was one of the original gravel bikes and remains a popular part of Giant's gravel range. The new Revolt which has been launched today is the fourth generation of Giant’s gravel bike family. Adding greater cable integration which Giant says helps with the bike’s aerodynamics as well as aesthetics. As well as internal frame storage in the downtube to provide space for essentials. 

The new bike was designed with input from Giant’s gravel pros, who we spotted riding the new bike at Unbound back in June. According to the attached press release Brendan Johnston rode a pre prodiction version of the bike for Unbound.  

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 