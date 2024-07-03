Giant launches two new sleeker, faster Revolt gravel models

The Giant Revolt was one of the original gravel bikes and remains a popular part of Giant's gravel range. The new Revolt which has been launched today is the fourth generation of Giant’s gravel bike family. Adding greater cable integration which Giant says helps with the bike’s aerodynamics as well as aesthetics. As well as internal frame storage in the downtube to provide space for essentials.

The new bike was designed with input from Giant’s gravel pros, who we spotted riding the new bike at Unbound back in June. According to the attached press release Brendan Johnston rode a pre prodiction version of the bike for Unbound.

The new frame continues the use of Giant’s adjustable Flip Chip rear dropout, which allows you to lengthen your chainstays and the bike’s wheelbase by 10mm. As well as boost its clearance to 53mm, or decrease them with a corresponding clearance reduction to 42mm.

The flip chip allows you to change the Revolt's geometry and handling (Image credit: Giant)

Giant says that the change in geometry results in more stability for tougher rides in the long position, or more agile handling in the short position for faster gravel and mixed road riding.

Giant has also updated the handlebars, saddles and wheel systems for the new model too. It continues to use its D-Fuse profiles in the bike’s carbon seatpost and carbon or alloy handlebars, which are claimed to improve compliance over a standard round profile.

Advanced Pro and Advanced grade bikes

The new bike adds internal storage under a hatch in the downtube (Image credit: Giant)

The Revolt is available in two of Giant’s three tiers, Advanced Pro and Advanced. There's lots of mentioned of the word 'Advanced' here, but don't worry we've broken the model specs down clearly.

There will be no Advanced SL grade frameset, as can be found on Giant’s latest TCR, Propel and Defy road bikes.

The Revolt Advanced has an Advanced-Grade frame and fork with both top tube and fork leg mounts. The frame is compatible with a 30.9mm dropper post or a standard round seatpost. The Advanced model also has an alloy Contact SL XR D-Fuse handlebar and now includes downtube and chainstay protection.

The Advanced Pro has the same Advanced Grade frameset,, but pairs it with an Advanced SL fork, which has fork blade mounting points and is fitted with a carbon D-Fuse handlebar.

Giant Revolt range and prices

Giant has converted to internal cable runs in the new Revolt (Image credit: Giant)

The overall Giant Revolt range comprises two Revolt Advanced Pro models, priced at £4,999 and £5,599 ($5,800 and $7,000, €5,599 and €6,499), with SRAM Rival AXS and Force AXS 2x groupsets respectively, both are fitted with Giant CXR 1 Carbon wheels and Cadex 40mm tyres.

There are an additional four Revolt Advanced specs with prices ranging from £2,499 to £3,799 ($3,000 and $4,500, €2,499 to €4,499). Specs range from Shimano GRX 2x10-speed with Giant P-X2 alloy wheels to Shimano GRX 2x12-speed mechanical with Giant CRX 2 Carbon wheels and include a SRAM Apex XPLR mechanical 1x spec.

A Revolt Advanced Pro frameset-only option will also be available, priced at £1,899 ($2,400, €2,599).

Spec availability varies by geography and there are small price differences within Europe.