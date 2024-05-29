From shock to belonging – Brendan Johnston lays groundwork for Unbound turnaround

'I don't see myself being on the back foot unless we have some kind of major disaster' says Australian who has been working his way up results table at Life Time Grand Prix

Brendan Johnston (Giant) at Fuego XL, the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix Series in 2024
Brendan Johnston (Giant) at Fuego XL, the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix Series in 2024 (Image credit: Taylor Chase/ Life Time Grand Prix)

Unbound Gravel 200 last year wasn’t the experience Brendan Johnston had hoped for – he was just one of the many victims of the peanut butter mud that destroyed races and drivetrains en masse – but the Giant rider knows all too well how to reset and find another way when the chips don’t fall his way. 

Lining up for a second attempt on June 1 is a chance to do just that. The Australian is looking to turn his debut shock into a building block for success at the race which captures the imagination of the gravel world like no other.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.