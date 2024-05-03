George Hincapie: Greenville Cycling Classic 'breeding ground for getting kids into sport'

By Jackie Tyson
published

Bobby Julich, Christian Vande Velde part of Grand Tour legends ride in South Carolina community

Image 1 of 3
Bobby Julich (left) and George Hincapie line up for the Tour de France Legends ride in Greenville
Bobby Julich (left) and George Hincapie line up for the Tour de France Legends ride in Greenville(Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)

It’s Grand Tour season in the world of cycling as May brings the Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta Femenina, but it’s always Grand Tour time in Greenville, South Carolina. A trio of former road pros – George Hincapie, Bobby Julich and Christian Vande Velde – all call the small southern city home, and the community tags them as Grand Tour Legends, with the riders accounting for 59 appearances across the Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).