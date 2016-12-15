George Bennett sidelined with glandular fever - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 George Bennett slipped off the podium with his TT Image 2 of 5 George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the attack in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The final podium at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) during stage 7.

Bennett sidelined with glandular fever

George Bennett has been forced to take some enforced rest after being diagnosed with glandular fever. Bennett will have to sit out most of the Southern Hemisphere summer, meaning that he's likely to miss the New Zealand national championships and the Tour Down Under in January.

Bennett has already had a long off-season, ending his year following the Vuelta a Espana in September.

"Precautionary rest after glandular fever (aka the kissing disease) a month or two ago. My summer might be fucked but at least I'm getting some," the LottoNL-Jumbo rider wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Bennett enjoyed a solid 2016 campaign, which led to him extending his tenure at LottoNL-Jumbo for another two years. Bennett's season included riders at the Tour de France, the Olympic Games in Rio and the Vuelta, where he finished 10th overall.

Team Sky, Cofidis, Roompot round out Volta ao Algarve peloton

Organisers of the Volta ao Algarve have announced the 24 teams which will take place in the UCI 2.HC five stage event which starts on February 15. Team Sky, Cofidis and Roompot are the final teams added to the race.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) won the 2016 edition over Ion Izagirre (Movistar) and Alberto Contador.

11 WorldTour teams will take part in the 2017 edition, with Astana, Bora-Hansgrohe, Cannondale-Drapac, Dimension Data, FDJ, Katusha-Alpecin, LottoNl-Jumbo, Lotto Soudal, Movistar, Quick-Step Floors and Team Sky.

Pro Continental teams Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Gazprom, Manzana Postobón and Wanty-Groupe Gobert join Cofidis and Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij. The peloton for the race is completed by Continental teams Efapel, LA Alumínios-Metalusa, Louletano-Hospital de Loulé, RP-Boavista, Sporting-Tavira, W52-FC Porto, and Rally Cycling.

2017 Volta ao Algarve:

15 February – Stage 1: Albufeira – Lagos, 180.3km

16 February – Stage 2: Lagoa – Fóia (Monchique), 189.3km

17 February – Stage 3: Sagres – Sagres (ITT), 18km

18 February – Stage 4: Almodôvar – Tavira, 203.4km

19 February – Stage 5: Loulé – Malhão, 179.2km

Defending champion Ewan to be joined by Ed Clancy and Steele von Hoff at 2017 Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic

Orica-Scott's Caleb Ewan has been confirmed as one of the starters at next months Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic 'bay crits' in Geelong to be held January 1-3. Ewan has won the overall title three times in the last four years and will again start as one of the overall favourites for the victory. Challenging Ewan will be two-time Australian criterium champion Steele von Hoff.

"I can't wait to mix it with the internationals and ride with my mates. We're all friends until we pin the race numbers on and then it's take no prisoners," von Hoff said.

Olympic Games team pursuit gold medallist Ed Clancy is one of the first international riders confirmed for the race as he heads to Australia with the JLT Condor team. Clancy's teammate Brenton Jones previously told Cyclingnews that he will also be racing and aiming to add to his overall 2014 victory. Jon Mould has also announced that will be joining JLT Condor for the trip to Australia and will race the 'bay crits'.

In the women's field, Chloe Hosking has been confirmed as a starter and will aim to add to her 2014 overall victory. Further team and rider announcements will be made in the coming days and weeks.

Koshevoy signs with Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

25-year-old Ilia Koshevoy secured a contract for the 2017 season with the Italian team Wilier Triestina – Selle Italia. The Belarussian comes to the team after two seasons with Lampre-Merida.

Koshevoy's new contract was secured in part by a Twitter post on October 19 that said "I am searching for the team for 2017. Maybe some team can be interested in me? Retweet please guys!" It was re-tweeted almost 800 times.

"I'd started to train for next year but I didn't have a contract. I wasn't certain of finding work," Koshevoy told Rouleur. "Now I can relax."

"I'm still young and I still feel that I have so much energy, I like this sport and job so much. And I think in these two years, I've done quite well."