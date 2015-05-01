Trending

Gallery: Wiggins trains with new team before Tour de Yorkshire

Former Sky rider ready to be aggressive on debut with WIGGINS team

Image 1 of 33

he Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire on April 30, 2015 in York, England.

he Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire on April 30, 2015 in York, England.
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 2 of 33

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 3 of 33

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 4 of 33

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 5 of 33

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 6 of 33

Bradley Wiggins and Team Wiggins pose for a photo ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins and Team Wiggins pose for a photo ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 7 of 33

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 8 of 33

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 9 of 33

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 10 of 33

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 11 of 33

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire
Image 12 of 33

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire
Image 13 of 33

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 14 of 33

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 15 of 33

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire

The Wiggins team in action on a training ride ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire
Image 16 of 33

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 17 of 33

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 18 of 33

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 19 of 33

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 20 of 33

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 21 of 33

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 22 of 33

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 23 of 33

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 24 of 33

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 25 of 33

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 26 of 33

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 27 of 33

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 28 of 33

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 29 of 33

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.

Team Wiggins train prior to the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 30 of 33

Bradley Wiggins and Team Wiggins pose for a photo ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins and Team Wiggins pose for a photo ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 31 of 33

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins trains with the Wiggins team ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 32 of 33

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.
Image 33 of 33

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins will debut for his new team WIGGINS at the Tour de Yorkshire, but first the 2012 Tour de France champion had to put in a few training miles in his new kit with his new team. The brand-new three-day race starts Friday, and Wiggins and his team were out Thursday riding around the region and posing for photos with the media.

Related Articles

Video: Bradley Wiggins' new Pinarello Dogma F8

Wiggins tests Hour Record Track ahead of Tour de Yorkshire debut

Wiggins and Kittel head the cast in Tour de Yorkshire

Video: ‘Liberated’ Bradley Wiggins set for Tour de Yorkshire debut

Wiggins, who said the new venture has been "liberating," added that he hopes to mold the new squad into a development program like the Axeon Cycling Team that Axel Merckx runs in the US.

"We're not trying to win the Tour de France," Wiggins told Cyclingnews on Thursday. "That’s clear. Our goals are on the track and this team started out in order to facilitate that. We don’t have a huge budget. We’re never going to compete with the Skys of this world but I never wanted it to go to that level or be a Tour de France team."

Wiggins is also currently in training for his attempt in June at the Hour Record.