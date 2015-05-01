Gallery: Wiggins trains with new team before Tour de Yorkshire

Former Sky rider ready to be aggressive on debut with WIGGINS team
Bradley Wiggins will debut for his new team WIGGINS at the Tour de Yorkshire, but first the 2012 Tour de France champion had to put in a few training miles in his new kit with his new team. The brand-new three-day race starts Friday, and Wiggins and his team were out Thursday riding around the region and posing for photos with the media.
Wiggins, who said the new venture has been "liberating," added that he hopes to mold the new squad into a development program like the Axeon Cycling Team that Axel Merckx runs in the US.
"We're not trying to win the Tour de France," Wiggins told Cyclingnews on Thursday. "That’s clear. Our goals are on the track and this team started out in order to facilitate that. We don’t have a huge budget. We’re never going to compete with the Skys of this world but I never wanted it to go to that level or be a Tour de France team."
Wiggins is also currently in training for his attempt in June at the Hour Record.
