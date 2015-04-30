Video: ‘Liberated’ Bradley Wiggins set for Tour de Yorkshire debut

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire. Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Team Wiggins pose for a photo ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire. (Image credit: Dave Gill) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the cobbles for one final time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rides in the peloton during the 74th Fleche Wallonne in 2010. Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins also won the 2012 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With his Team Sky days firmly behind him a 'liberated' Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) is set to make his racing debut for his new development team at the Tour de Yorkshire on Friday.

The former Tour de France winner hung up his WorldTour wheels at Paris-Roubaix and has spent the intervening weeks training on the track ahead of his June Hour Record attempt. However the ASO-organised race in the United Kingdom marks another important event in the rider's 2015 calendar.





