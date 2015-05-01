Video: Bradley Wiggins' new Pinarello Dogma F8
Bike to debut at Tour de Yorkshire
Bradley Wiggins' makes his debut for Team WIGGINS at the Tour de Yorkshire on board a brand new Pinarello Dogma F8 kitted out with Zipp wheels and SRAM Red 22 groupset.
At Team Sky, Wiggins' rode a Shimano Dura-Ace equipped black Pinarello. His WIGGINS machine is an almost all white affair with the 2012 Tour de France champion also opting for white bar tape.
After an initial test ride of his new bike, Wiggins had the stem length on the bike adjusted with no other changes needed before the start of the inaugural three-stage Tour de Yorkshire.
