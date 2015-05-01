Video: Bradley Wiggins' new Pinarello Dogma F8

Image 1 of 6 New colours for Bradley Wiggins has he makes his WIGGINS debut (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 6 Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire. Image 3 of 6 Bradley Wiggins' new WIGGINS bike will be raced at the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 6 Pinarello have provided Wiggins with his new team bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 6 Zipp wheels for Wiggins and his new team bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 6 Bradley Wiggins starts his next chapter with Team Wiggins at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Bradley Wiggins' makes his debut for Team WIGGINS at the Tour de Yorkshire on board a brand new Pinarello Dogma F8 kitted out with Zipp wheels and SRAM Red 22 groupset.

At Team Sky, Wiggins' rode a Shimano Dura-Ace equipped black Pinarello. His WIGGINS machine is an almost all white affair with the 2012 Tour de France champion also opting for white bar tape.

After an initial test ride of his new bike, Wiggins had the stem length on the bike adjusted with no other changes needed before the start of the inaugural three-stage Tour de Yorkshire.

