Wiggins tests Hour Record Track ahead of Tour de Yorkshire debut

Image 1 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the cobbles for one final time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 New colours for Bradley Wiggins has he makes his WIGGINS debut (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 6 Pinarello have provided Wiggins with his new team bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 6 One final time for Bradley Wiggins in Team Sky colours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Men's team pursuit silver medal winners from England: Bradley Wiggins waves to the crowd from the podium (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 6 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) has trained on the London 2012 Olympic velodrome at Lee Valley VeloPark for the first time ahead of his Hour Record attempt.

The 2012 Tour de France winner will look to better Rohan Dennis’s 52.491 kilometres record on June 7.

“The first signs are good,” he told Sky Sports News during his training session on Tuesday, the same day he turned 35.

“You are always a bit cautious coming on to a new track. I have spent so much time riding round Manchester.

“There were quite a few records established at the London Olympics, so it is a fast track and if we can get the conditions right, it will be the best place to do it.”

Wiggins retired from Team Sky after Paris-Roubaix in April and has this Friday he will make his debut for his WIGGINS squad at the Tour de Yorkshire, a three-day event hosted by ASO in the United Kingdom. It will be the first time Wiggins has competed against Team Sky, having signed for the British team for their debut season in 2010.

At Tuesday’s track session, however, all the attention was on the training session and his track attempt. “[I will train for] 40-45 minutes, just getting close to the edge of death - that 15th round, like the Thrilla in Manila,” he told Sky Sports News.

“You get to the stage where you are just hanging on for grim death. That’s really the biting point.”

