Gallery: Jon Devich's 2012 photo highlights

Passing along a reservoir during the Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) is always ready for some photo shoot fun.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma Quickstep) rides into Park City for the win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The Bissell cycling team rides in good form at the team time trial during the Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The peloton passes through a maze of train tracks along the route during the Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The Optum team sets up for the win at the USPRO Criterium Championships.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders get the bell at the USPRO Criterium Championships.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
George Hincapie (BMC) rides his last professional time trial at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) climbs through massive crowds outside of Boulder at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The peloton heads through the high mountains near Nederland at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The peloton slowly climbs above 11,000 feet at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) leads a break over gravel climbs at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The peloton enters the race circuits in downtown Los Angeles for the final stage of the Tour of California.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) learns what its like to climb with the ProTour riders at the Tour of California.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Sylvain Georges (AG2R-Lamondiale) nearly falls off the bike after his solo win in Big Bear, California.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders pass over a bridge along Route 1 at the Tour of California.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Team Type 1 comes to the front of the field as the rain begins to fall in Philly.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women's peloton tackles the Chilkoot climb at the Nature Valley Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Tom Zirbel (Optum) signals his return to racing after winning the Nature Valley Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Carmen Small (Optum) learns that she has won the Nature Valley Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Megan Gaurnier (TIBCO) wins the women's road national championship road race with teammate Lauren Hall coming in second.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Phil Gaimon (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) thanks teammates after winning the Redlands Bicycle Classic.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
What looks like a retro day of racing at this past year's Redlands Bicycle Classic.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The Mexican National team gets ready for a stage of the Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Two riders along the Tour of the Gila TT course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Looking down on the last corner of the Tour of the Gila crit course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) riding in the yellow jersey at the Exergy Tour.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) gets encouraged by fans on the way to winning the first Exergy Tour.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Georgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) during the prologue of the women's Exergy Tour in Boise, Idaho.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Big crowds for the criterium in downtown Bend, Oregon.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The peloton passes by crystal clear waters along todays route of the Cascade Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders pass through lava fields high up in Oregon.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The peloton climbs through the thick forests of the Cascade Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Photographer Jon Devich had the 2012 American road racing season covered with images from major, domestic races all over the country.
Check out this
Cyclingnews gallery for photos of pro men's and women's racing at events like the Cascade Cycling Classic, the Exergy Tour in Idaho, the Tour of Gila, Redlands Bicycle Classic, US National Championships, Nature Valley Grand Prix, TD Bank Philadelphia International Cycling Championship, Tour of California, USA Pro Challenge, USPRO Criterium Championships and the Tour of Utah.
Devich's images capture the essence of some of the amazing places visited by many of the top American races as well as racers' high and low moments.