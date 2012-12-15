Gallery: Best shots of 2012 from Sonoko Tanaka

Cyclingnews is fortunate to have received the colourful images from Japanese photographer Sonoko Tanaka. She's provided images from far-off locations such as Indonesia, Taiwan and Rwanda, as well as unique vantage points from the Tour de France, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.
In this collection of 26 photos, Tanaka takes us to from the Tour of Langkawi, Tour of China, the Tour of Taiwan and the Singkarak Tour to the Japan Cup and Tour of Japan, offering glimpses of the countryside and culture of Asia.
She captures the excitement of the European Classics and Tour de France, and then heads to Rwanda to capture bike racing in Africa.
We hope you enjoy this gallery, which can be viewed here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy