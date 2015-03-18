Gallery: 2014 Tour of Britain

Trending

Image 1 of 30

Dylan van Baarle rides in the peloton on the final stage of the 2014 Tour of Britain.

Image 2 of 30

Riders pass the finish line with a lap to go, on the streets of Liverpool during the 104.8 km first stage of the Tour of Britain.

Image 3 of 30

Fans cheer the riders up Ditchling Beacon during stage seven of the 2014 Tour of Britain from Camberely to Brighton.

Image 4 of 30

Fans cheer race leader Alex Dowsett of Great Britain and Team Movistar as he rides up Ditchling Beacon during stage seven of the 2014 Tour of Britain.

Image 5 of 30

Race leader Alex Dowsett of Great Britain and Team Movistar attends the start of stage seven of the 2014 Tour of Britain from Camberely to Brighton.

Image 6 of 30

Race leader Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Garmin Sharp in action during stage 8a of the 2014 Tour of Britain, an 8.8km time trial around Whitelhall.

Image 7 of 30

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain and Omega Pharma-QuickStep sprints against Marcel Kittel of Germany and the Giant-Shimano Team during the final stage of the 2014 Tour of Britain.

Image 8 of 30

Dylan van Baarle celebrates his victory on the podium after the final stage of the 2014 Tour of Britain.

Image 9 of 30

Yellow jersey Tour of Britain winner Dylan van Baarle of The Netherlands and Garmin-Sharp rides in the peloton on the final stage of the 2014 Tour of Britain.

Image 10 of 30

Race Director Mick Bennett keeps an eye on the finish line during stage six of the Tour of Britain from Bath to Hemel Hempstead.

Image 11 of 30

Matthias Brandle of Austria and IAM Cycling celebrates winning his second successive stage during stage six of the Tour of Britain from Bath to Hemel Hempstead.

Image 12 of 30

The peloton make their way up the final 100m to the submit of Hay Tor during Stage Five of the 2014 Tour of Britain from Exmouth to Exeter.

Image 13 of 30

Marcel Kittel of Germany receives the leaders yellow jersey after winning stage one of the Tour of Britain in Liverpool City Centre.

Image 14 of 30

The peloton take a bend in front of the Liver Building on lap two during stage one of the Tour of Britain in Liverpool City Centre.

Image 15 of 30

Supporters watch as the peloton passes during stage one of the Tour of Britain in Liverpool City Centre.

Image 16 of 30

The peloton rides across the Bridge of Pearls during stage two of the Tour of Britain through North Wales.

Image 17 of 30

Bradley Wiggins of Team Sky (L) makes his way to the finish line during stage two of the Tour of Britain on September.

Image 18 of 30

Stage Winner, Edoardo Zardini (green) of Italy and Bardiani CSF leads up the final climb during Stage Three of the 2014 Tour of Britain from Newtown to Abergavenny.

Image 19 of 30

Bradley Wiggins looks on prior to the start of Stage Four of the 2014 Tour of Britain.

Image 20 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski (r) of Poland and Omega Pharma-QuikStep celebrates as he crosses the line to win during Stage Four of the 2014 Tour of Britain from Worcester to Bristol.

Image 21 of 30

Bradley Wiggins rides in the peloton on the final stage of the 2014 Tour of Britain, an 88km criterium around Whitehall.

Image 22 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski's team misjudged and he lost the yellow jersey on stage 6

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 23 of 30

British champion Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 24 of 30

The 2014 Tour of Britain podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Dylan van Baarle and Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 25 of 30

Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) wins stage 3 in the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 26 of 30

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished in fifth on the stage

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 27 of 30

Mark Cavendish, Alex Dowsett and Bradley Wiggins on the start line

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 28 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) all smiles after his stage 1 victory

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 29 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins in Bristol.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Following the unveiling of the 2015 Tour of Britain route, Cyclingnews has put together a gallery from last year's race which was won by Dylan van Baarle. On the final podium with the Garmin-Sharp rider was Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) who went on to claim the road and time trial world titles respectively, underlining the credentials of the 2.HC event.

The first stage of the 2014 edition started and finished in Liverpool with Marcel Kittel winning the sprint and pulling on the first leader's jersey of the race. Mark Renshaw, Edoardo Zardini and Kwiatkowski all won stages and wore the leader's jersey before Matthias Brändle won two stages via breakaways with Alex Dowsett joining the list of race leaders. Julien Vermote won the longest stage of the race to Brighton where van Baarle became the sixth and final leader of the race.

A final day double-stage, morning time trial and afternoon road race, saw Wiggins win against the clock while Kittel finished as he started with another commanding sprint victory and van Baarle sealed the biggest win of his young career.

Click here for the full 2014 Tour of Britain race page and here to see the details of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

 