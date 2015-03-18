Gallery: 2014 Tour of Britain

Following the unveiling of the 2015 Tour of Britain route, Cyclingnews has put together a gallery from last year's race which was won by Dylan van Baarle. On the final podium with the Garmin-Sharp rider was Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) who went on to claim the road and time trial world titles respectively, underlining the credentials of the 2.HC event.
The first stage of the 2014 edition started and finished in Liverpool with Marcel Kittel winning the sprint and pulling on the first leader's jersey of the race. Mark Renshaw, Edoardo Zardini and Kwiatkowski all won stages and wore the leader's jersey before Matthias Brändle won two stages via breakaways with Alex Dowsett joining the list of race leaders. Julien Vermote won the longest stage of the race to Brighton where van Baarle became the sixth and final leader of the race.
A final day double-stage, morning time trial and afternoon road race, saw Wiggins win against the clock while Kittel finished as he started with another commanding sprint victory and van Baarle sealed the biggest win of his young career.
Click here for the full 2014 Tour of Britain race page and here to see the details of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
