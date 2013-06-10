Froome moves to fourth in WorldTour standings after Dauphiné win
Spain regains nations lead, Sky remains top team
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) remains in top spot in the individual rankings of the UCI WorldTour, but Sunday’s victory for Chris Froome (Sky) in the Critérium du Dauphiné has seen the Briton move up from ninth to fourth overall.
Froome’s teammate Richie Porte’s second place overall in the Dauphiné, meanwhile, has gained the 2013 Paris-Nice winner two spots in the WorldTour rankings, moving the Australian into fifth. Thus while the top three spots remain completely unchanged, with Cancellara at 351 points, Giro d’Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at 322 and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with 312, Froome is now just one point behind Sagan, with 311, while Porte's total is 305.
Froome’s resurgence in the WorldTour standings is a just reflection of the 28-year-old Briton’s impressive domination in the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he took third in the mid-week time trial, moved into the lead 24 hours later at Valmorel, the race’s first major summit finish, and then concluded Sunday’s final mountain test, at Risoul, in second place on the stage.
Overall, Froome completes what is both a hugely prestigious win in itself and a key dress rehearsal for the Briton’s bid for victory in the Tour de France in July with a 58-second advantage over teammate Porte, while Spain’s Dani Moreno (Katusha) is third, at 2:12.
It is Froome’s ninth win this season, following outright victories in the Tour of Oman, Critérium International and the Tour de Romandie, as well as a second place and a stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico. Should he meet with further success in the Tour de France, the overall top spot in the WorldTour rankings looks well within his reach at the end of July.
In the nations classification, Spain regained control of the lead from Colombia, briefly heading the rankings after their strong collective performance in the Giro d’Italia. With five riders in the top 10 overall, Spain jumped from third to first and now leads by 49 points on Colombia. Neither Colombia nor Italy, with 766 and 720 points respectively, scored any points in the Dauphiné.
The other major mover in the nations classification is Great Britain. Even though the country remains in fourth place, thanks to the Critérium du Dauphiné it has now added 112 points for a total of 622 points, solidifying their advantage over Australia, who remains in fifth spot.
Unsurprisingly, given Porte’s and Froome’s performances, Sky remains in the top spot of the WorldTour team rankings, but considerably reinforced that position. Already 184 points ahead of Katusha after the Giro d’Italia, Sky now has an advantage of 310 points on the Russian squad, while Movistar Team remains in third at 633 points.
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|351
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|322
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|312
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|311
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|305
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|255
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|247
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|246
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|213
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|192
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|189
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|182
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|176
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|153
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|151
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|18
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|132
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|132
|20
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|118
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|22
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|113
|23
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|24
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|100
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|90
|29
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|30
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|31
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|83
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|80
|33
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|80
|34
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|76
|35
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|72
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|72
|37
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|66
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|66
|41
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|44
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|45
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|46
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|47
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|48
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|49
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|51
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|53
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|54
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|55
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|57
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|58
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|60
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|62
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|63
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|64
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|65
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|66
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|67
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|68
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|30
|69
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|70
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|24
|71
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|72
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|73
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|74
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|75
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|76
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|21
|77
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|78
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|20
|79
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|80
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|81
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|82
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|83
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|16
|85
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|86
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|87
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|16
|88
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|89
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|90
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|91
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|92
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|93
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|12
|94
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|95
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|97
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|98
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|99
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|100
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|101
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|102
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|103
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|105
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|106
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|107
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|109
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|110
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|112
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|113
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|114
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|115
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|116
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|117
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|4
|118
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|119
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|120
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|121
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|122
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|123
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|124
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|125
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|126
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|127
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|128
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|2
|129
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|130
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|131
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|132
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|133
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|134
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|135
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|136
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|137
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|138
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|139
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|140
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|141
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|142
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|143
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|1
|144
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|145
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|146
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1
|147
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|148
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|149
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|150
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|151
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|152
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|1
|153
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|154
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|156
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|157
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|158
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|159
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Spain
|811
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|766
|3
|Italy
|720
|4
|Great Britain
|622
|5
|Australia
|553
|6
|Belgium
|408
|7
|Netherlands
|398
|8
|France
|366
|9
|Switzerland
|362
|10
|Slovakia
|322
|11
|Poland
|313
|12
|United States
|296
|13
|Slovenia
|266
|14
|Ireland
|247
|15
|Czech Republic
|120
|16
|Norway
|106
|17
|Portugal
|94
|18
|Germany
|86
|19
|Denmark
|66
|20
|Russia
|43
|21
|Lithuania
|32
|22
|Estonia
|30
|23
|Canada
|30
|24
|Costa Rica
|24
|25
|Austria
|18
|26
|Croatia
|18
|27
|South Africa
|7
|28
|Ukraine
|6
|29
|Finland
|4
|30
|Kazakhstan
|4
|31
|Sweden
|2
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1062
|pts
|2
|Katusha
|752
|3
|Movistar Team
|633
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|530
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|481
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|479
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|465
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|437
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|418
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|392
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|368
|12
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|346
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|318
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|212
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|148
|17
|FDJ
|121
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|56
