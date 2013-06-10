Trending

Froome moves to fourth in WorldTour standings after Dauphiné win

Spain regains nations lead, Sky remains top team

Image 1 of 2

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow at the Criterium du Dauphine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) remains in top spot in the individual rankings of the UCI WorldTour, but Sunday’s victory for Chris Froome (Sky) in the Critérium du Dauphiné has seen the Briton move up from ninth to fourth overall.

Related Articles

Slagter leads the WorldTour ranking after Tour Down Under success

Chavanel leads WorldTour rankings

Cancellara leads WorldTour rankings

Nibali moves to second on WorldTour rankings after Giro victory

Froome’s teammate Richie Porte’s second place overall in the Dauphiné, meanwhile, has gained the 2013 Paris-Nice winner two spots in the WorldTour rankings, moving the Australian into fifth. Thus while the top three spots remain completely unchanged, with Cancellara at 351 points, Giro d’Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at 322 and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with 312, Froome is now just one point behind Sagan, with 311, while Porte's total is 305.

Froome’s resurgence in the WorldTour standings is a just reflection of the 28-year-old Briton’s impressive domination in the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he took third in the mid-week time trial, moved into the lead 24 hours later at Valmorel, the race’s first major summit finish, and then concluded Sunday’s final mountain test, at Risoul, in second place on the stage.

Overall, Froome completes what is both a hugely prestigious win in itself and a key dress rehearsal for the Briton’s bid for victory in the Tour de France in July with a 58-second advantage over teammate Porte, while Spain’s Dani Moreno (Katusha) is third, at 2:12.

It is Froome’s ninth win this season, following outright victories in the Tour of Oman, Critérium International and the Tour de Romandie, as well as a second place and a stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico. Should he meet with further success in the Tour de France, the overall top spot in the WorldTour rankings looks well within his reach at the end of July.

In the nations classification, Spain regained control of the lead from Colombia, briefly heading the rankings after their strong collective performance in the Giro d’Italia. With five riders in the top 10 overall, Spain jumped from third to first and now leads by 49 points on Colombia. Neither Colombia nor Italy, with 766 and 720 points respectively, scored any points in the Dauphiné.

The other major mover in the nations classification is Great Britain. Even though the country remains in fourth place, thanks to the Critérium du Dauphiné it has now added 112 points for a total of 622 points, solidifying their advantage over Australia, who remains in fifth spot.

Unsurprisingly, given Porte’s and Froome’s performances, Sky remains in the top spot of the WorldTour team rankings, but considerably reinforced that position. Already 184 points ahead of Katusha after the Giro d’Italia, Sky now has an advantage of 310 points on the Russian squad, while Movistar Team remains in third at 633 points.

WorldTour standings - Individuals
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard351pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team322
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling312
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling311
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling305
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale255
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp247
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha246
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida213
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team192
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha189
12Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team182
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling176
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling153
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha151
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step142
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team140
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff132
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step132
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida118
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
22Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team113
23Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale111
24Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team111
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team100
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp98
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step95
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha90
29Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team90
30Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
31Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team83
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff80
33Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team80
34Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha76
35Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge72
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ72
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step70
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol70
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team66
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team66
41Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp64
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge64
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff63
44Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team62
45Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team61
46Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
47Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling59
48Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team58
49Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi58
50Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
51Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge51
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
53Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
54Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard42
55Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff41
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
57Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol41
58Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling40
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
60Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale38
62Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team37
63Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
64Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
65Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
66Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp32
67Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team30
68Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team30
69John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano26
70Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team24
71Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp24
72Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp24
73Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
74Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
75Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha22
76Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ21
77Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
78Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ20
79André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20
80Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
81Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard18
82Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard18
83Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol16
85Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano16
86Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
87Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha16
88Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling15
89Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
90Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
91Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
92Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
93Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha12
94Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
95Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
97Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
98Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
99Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
100Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
101Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
102Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
103Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
105Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
106Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard6
107Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
109Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano6
110Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
112Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
113David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
114Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team5
115Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
116John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
117Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
118Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
119José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
120Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
121Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
122Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
123Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
124Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
125Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard3
126Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
127Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
128Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ2
129Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
130Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2
131Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
132Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
133Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
134Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
135Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
136Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
137Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
138Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
139Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
140Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
141Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
142Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
143Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ1
144Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
145Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1
146Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1
147Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
148Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
149Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
150Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
151Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
152Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ1
153Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
154Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
155Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
156Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
157Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
158Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1
159Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

WorldTour standings - Nations
1Spain811pts
2Colombia766
3Italy720
4Great Britain622
5Australia553
6Belgium408
7Netherlands398
8France366
9Switzerland362
10Slovakia322
11Poland313
12United States296
13Slovenia266
14Ireland247
15Czech Republic120
16Norway106
17Portugal94
18Germany86
19Denmark66
20Russia43
21Lithuania32
22Estonia30
23Canada30
24Costa Rica24
25Austria18
26Croatia18
27South Africa7
28Ukraine6
29Finland4
30Kazakhstan4
31Sweden2

WorldTour standings - Teams
1Sky Procycling1062pts
2Katusha752
3Movistar Team633
4Astana Pro Team530
5RadioShack Leopard481
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step479
7Garmin-Sharp465
8BMC Racing Team437
9Ag2R La Mondiale418
10Lampre-Merida392
11Cannondale Pro Cycling368
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team346
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff318
14Orica-GreenEdge212
15Euskaltel-Euskadi162
16Lotto Belisol148
17FDJ121
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team107
19Team Argos-Shimano56