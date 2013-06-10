Froome moves to fourth in WorldTour standings after Dauphiné win

Image 1 of 2 Race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow at the Criterium du Dauphine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) remains in top spot in the individual rankings of the UCI WorldTour, but Sunday’s victory for Chris Froome (Sky) in the Critérium du Dauphiné has seen the Briton move up from ninth to fourth overall.

Froome’s teammate Richie Porte’s second place overall in the Dauphiné, meanwhile, has gained the 2013 Paris-Nice winner two spots in the WorldTour rankings, moving the Australian into fifth. Thus while the top three spots remain completely unchanged, with Cancellara at 351 points, Giro d’Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at 322 and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with 312, Froome is now just one point behind Sagan, with 311, while Porte's total is 305.

Froome’s resurgence in the WorldTour standings is a just reflection of the 28-year-old Briton’s impressive domination in the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he took third in the mid-week time trial, moved into the lead 24 hours later at Valmorel, the race’s first major summit finish, and then concluded Sunday’s final mountain test, at Risoul, in second place on the stage.

Overall, Froome completes what is both a hugely prestigious win in itself and a key dress rehearsal for the Briton’s bid for victory in the Tour de France in July with a 58-second advantage over teammate Porte, while Spain’s Dani Moreno (Katusha) is third, at 2:12.

It is Froome’s ninth win this season, following outright victories in the Tour of Oman, Critérium International and the Tour de Romandie, as well as a second place and a stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico. Should he meet with further success in the Tour de France, the overall top spot in the WorldTour rankings looks well within his reach at the end of July.

In the nations classification, Spain regained control of the lead from Colombia, briefly heading the rankings after their strong collective performance in the Giro d’Italia. With five riders in the top 10 overall, Spain jumped from third to first and now leads by 49 points on Colombia. Neither Colombia nor Italy, with 766 and 720 points respectively, scored any points in the Dauphiné.

The other major mover in the nations classification is Great Britain. Even though the country remains in fourth place, thanks to the Critérium du Dauphiné it has now added 112 points for a total of 622 points, solidifying their advantage over Australia, who remains in fifth spot.

Unsurprisingly, given Porte’s and Froome’s performances, Sky remains in the top spot of the WorldTour team rankings, but considerably reinforced that position. Already 184 points ahead of Katusha after the Giro d’Italia, Sky now has an advantage of 310 points on the Russian squad, while Movistar Team remains in third at 633 points.

WorldTour standings - Individuals 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 351 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 322 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 312 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 311 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 305 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 255 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 247 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 246 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 213 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 192 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 189 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 182 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 176 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 153 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 151 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 140 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 132 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 132 20 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 118 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 22 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 113 23 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 24 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 111 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 100 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 98 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 90 29 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 90 30 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 31 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 83 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 33 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 80 34 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 76 35 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 72 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 72 37 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 66 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 66 41 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 64 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 44 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 45 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 46 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 47 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 48 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 49 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 51 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 51 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 53 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 54 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 42 55 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 57 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 58 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 59 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 60 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 62 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 37 63 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 64 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 65 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 66 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 32 67 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 68 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 30 69 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 26 70 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 24 71 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 24 72 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 24 73 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 74 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 75 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 22 76 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 21 77 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 78 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 20 79 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 80 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 81 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 18 82 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 18 83 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 16 85 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 16 86 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 16 87 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 16 88 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 15 89 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 90 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 91 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 92 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 93 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 12 94 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 95 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 97 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 98 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 99 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 100 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 101 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 102 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 103 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 105 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 106 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 6 107 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 109 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 6 110 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 111 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 112 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 113 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 114 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5 115 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 116 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 117 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 118 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 119 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 120 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 121 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 122 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 123 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 124 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 125 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 3 126 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 127 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 128 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 2 129 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 130 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2 131 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 132 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 133 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 134 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 135 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 136 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 137 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 138 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 139 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 140 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 141 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 142 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 143 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 1 144 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 145 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1 146 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1 147 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 148 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 149 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 150 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 151 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 152 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 1 153 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 154 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 156 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 157 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 158 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 159 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

WorldTour standings - Nations 1 Spain 811 pts 2 Colombia 766 3 Italy 720 4 Great Britain 622 5 Australia 553 6 Belgium 408 7 Netherlands 398 8 France 366 9 Switzerland 362 10 Slovakia 322 11 Poland 313 12 United States 296 13 Slovenia 266 14 Ireland 247 15 Czech Republic 120 16 Norway 106 17 Portugal 94 18 Germany 86 19 Denmark 66 20 Russia 43 21 Lithuania 32 22 Estonia 30 23 Canada 30 24 Costa Rica 24 25 Austria 18 26 Croatia 18 27 South Africa 7 28 Ukraine 6 29 Finland 4 30 Kazakhstan 4 31 Sweden 2