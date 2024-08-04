Fries, techno dancing and family time - Remco Evenepoel celebrates Olympic success

By
published

Belgian to attend fan ride next Saturday, with Zurich World Championships a possible end of season objective

Remco Evenepoel shows off hid two Paris Olympic Games gold medals with his wife Oumi
Remco Evenepoel shows off hid two Paris Olympic Games gold medals with his wife Oumi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel celebrated his second Olympic Games gold medal late into the night in Paris, enjoying some fries and mayonnaise, dancing to techno music and taking part in lots of celebrations with family, friends and his teammates.

After crossing the finish line in the shade of the Eiffel Tower, posing with his bike and then ‘dialling in’ a victory gesture, Evenepoel shed a tear as the Belgian anthem rang out during the medal ceremony, perhaps suddenly understanding what he had achieved. Evenepoel also posed for a special photograph with his two gold medals and with his wife Oumi, who had brought his time trial gold medal from Belgium for a historic moment. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.