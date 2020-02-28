Trending

How to watch the Spring Classics – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad TV, live stream

Not in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here

Illustration picture shows winter weather with melting snow during the reconnaissance of the track ahead of the 75th edition of the oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Thursday 27 February 2020 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
NTT Pro Cycling ride a course recon ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The 2020 Classics season is almost under way, with 'Opening Weekend' kicking off the action. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is first up on Saturday, while Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne follows on Sunday. Next up is Le Samyn, which follows on Tuesday.

Once again, Cyclingnews will be bringing you reports, interviews, results and news throughout the Classics season, starting with Saturday's race. Read on to find out how to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The big openers for the spring Classics season, almost every big-name Classics rider will converge on Belgium this weekend for Omloop and Kuurne. Past winners including Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling) will line up at Omloop.

In addition to that trio, world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) takes the start, alongside 2019 Flanders runner-up Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and 2019 Roubaix winner Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).

Alpecin-Fenix phenomenon Mathieu van der Poel might be out with flu, but his 'cross rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) makes his 2020 road debut. Other big names to line up in Gent include two-time Flanders winner Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb), Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie) and 2019 Roubaix runner-up Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation).

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad course is largely unchanged from the 2019 edition, with 13 bergs lying on the road from Gent to Ninove, seven of them cobbled. Six further cobbled sectors only add to the difficulty of the 200km-long race.

Live streams

The Spring Classics are being aired live across Europe via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, with British Eurosport showing almost every race live.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

In North America, both Fubo.tv and FloBikes are airing a number of Classics throughout the spring, though neither offering is as comprehensive as Eurosport's.

Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races. Fubo.tv, meanwhile is available for a week's free trial, while their most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

A handful of major races will also be available to view via NBC Sports Gold, which is available for a cut-price fee of $19.99.

In Australia, SBS will show Flanders, Roubaix and the Ardennes triple. 

As you might expect, local broadcasters such as Sporza, RTBF and Rai Sport are showing the bulk of the spring Classics live. Feeds will be geo-restricted, mind.

Check below for a full list of races and broadcasters who are airing them

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. 

Spring Classics schedule & broadcasters

DateRaceEnglish-language broadcastersLocal broadcasters
February 29Omloop Het NieuwsbladEurosport, FloBikes, FuboSporza, RTBF
March 1Kuurne-Brussel-KuurneEurosportSporza, RTBF
March 3Le SamynEurosportSporza, RTBF
March 7Strade Bianche (men's & women's)Eurosport, FloBikes, FuboRai Sport, Sporza
March 15Women's Ronde van DrentheRTV Drenthe
March 21Milan-San RemoEurosport, FloBikes, FuboRai Sport, Sporza, RTBF
March 22Trofeo Alfredo BindaRai Sport, PMG Sport
March 25Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (men's & women's)EurosportSporza, RTBF
March 27E3 BinckBank ClassicEurosportSporza, RTBF
March 29Gent-Wevelgem (men's & women's)Eurosport, FloBikes, FuboSporza, RTBF
April 1Dwars door VlaanderenEurosport, FloBikes, FuboSporza, RTBF
April 5Tour of Flanders (men's & women's)Eurosport, FloBikes, Fubo, SBSSporza, RTBF, Rai Sport
April 8ScheldeprijsEurosport, FloBikes, FuboSporza, RTBF
April 12Paris-RoubaixEurosport, FloBikes, NBC, SBSSporza, RTBF, Rai Sport
April 15Brabantse PijlEurosport, FloBikes, FuboSporza, RTBF
April 19Amstel Gold Race (men's & women's)Eurosport, FloBikes, Fubo, SBSSporza, RTBF, Rai Sport
April 19Tro-Bro LéonEurosportFrance3
April 22La Flèche Wallonne (men's & women's)Eurosport, FloBikes, NBC, SBSSporza, RTBF, Rai Sport
April 26Liège-Bastogne-Liège (men's & women's)Eurosport, FloBikes, NBC, SBSSporza, RTBF, Rai Sport