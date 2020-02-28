How to watch the Spring Classics – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad TV, live stream

The 2020 Classics season is almost under way, with 'Opening Weekend' kicking off the action. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is first up on Saturday, while Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne follows on Sunday. Next up is Le Samyn, which follows on Tuesday.

Once again, Cyclingnews will be bringing you reports, interviews, results and news throughout the Classics season, starting with Saturday's race. Read on to find out how to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The big openers for the spring Classics season, almost every big-name Classics rider will converge on Belgium this weekend for Omloop and Kuurne. Past winners including Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling) will line up at Omloop.

In addition to that trio, world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) takes the start, alongside 2019 Flanders runner-up Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and 2019 Roubaix winner Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).

Alpecin-Fenix phenomenon Mathieu van der Poel might be out with flu, but his 'cross rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) makes his 2020 road debut. Other big names to line up in Gent include two-time Flanders winner Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb), Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie) and 2019 Roubaix runner-up Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation).

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad course is largely unchanged from the 2019 edition, with 13 bergs lying on the road from Gent to Ninove, seven of them cobbled. Six further cobbled sectors only add to the difficulty of the 200km-long race.

The Spring Classics are being aired live across Europe via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, with British Eurosport showing almost every race live.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

In North America, both Fubo.tv and FloBikes are airing a number of Classics throughout the spring, though neither offering is as comprehensive as Eurosport's.

Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races. Fubo.tv, meanwhile is available for a week's free trial, while their most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

A handful of major races will also be available to view via NBC Sports Gold, which is available for a cut-price fee of $19.99.

In Australia, SBS will show Flanders, Roubaix and the Ardennes triple.

As you might expect, local broadcasters such as Sporza, RTBF and Rai Sport are showing the bulk of the spring Classics live. Feeds will be geo-restricted, mind.

Check below for a full list of races and broadcasters who are airing them

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

