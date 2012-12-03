Fränk Schleck doping hearing set for December 19
No indication of whether a decision will be announced
The next hearing in Fränk Schleck's drawn doping case is set for the evening of December 19, the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency (ALAD) has announced. It is not known whether a final decision will be announced at that time or if the case will run into 2013.
Schleck tested postiive for the diuretic Xipamide at the Tour de France in July. Schleck voluntarily withdrew from the Tour and did not race again the rest of the season. He recently attended the RadioShack-Nissan team building session. He has always denied knowlingly taking the drug.
The ALAD held a hearing on the case on October 15, with further investigations being conducted since then. In mid-November a member of the board of directors said that they were awaiting the decision of the disciplinary committee.
The ALAD statement did not indicate whether it would issue its decision or carry out more investigations, saying only that the “next meeting of the Disciplinary Board against doping regarding the alleged violation of anti-doping rules by the rider Fränk Schleck” is scheduled for 6 pm on Wednesday, December 19.
