Fränk Schleck at RadioShack-Nissan team gathering

Team RadioShack-Nissan is holding its first team get-together for the 2013 season, with Fränk Schleck in attendance. Meanwhile, the team still does not have the final word on its licence for the coming year, as the UCI did not make any announcements on the matter Monday, as expected.

The team is meeting from Monday evening through Thursday in Clerf, Luxembourg, for the riders to get to know one another and to grow together as a team, according to Tageblatt.lu. Americans Matthew Busche and Ben King, and New Zealanders George Bennett, Hayden Roulston and Jesse Sergeant, are not attending. They will, however, attend the team's training camp in Javea, Spain, next month.

Fränk Schleck is at the meetings. He is currently awaiting a ruling from the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency for his positive test for Xipamide from the Tour de France. The UCI did not suspend him for that positive test, although he voluntarily withdrew from the Tour and has not raced since.

The team also still does not have the final word on its licence for the coming season, although team owner Leopard SA has a valid WorldTour licence through 2014. In early November, the UCI said that RadioShack, as well as several other teams, must undergo further examination by the Licence Commission.

An decision from the UCI regarding licence approvals was due to have been made on Monday, November 26 UCI while the final line-up for the WorldTour will be decided on December 10.