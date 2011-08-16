France and Great Britain in better position for Worlds

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) has won the London-Surry Cycle Classic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Every national federation was expecting the UCI World rankings published by August 15. That was indeed the deadline to know how many riders can compose a national team in the Road World Championships, from 19 to 25 September in Copenhagen.

The official teams selections will now be available August 17, but according to Cyclingnews' calculations, three major countries will have more riders in the World Champs than last year: Great Britain, France and Luxembourg.

As Great Britain is 6th in the UCI WorldTour they could have had the "royal quota" of nine riders but the individual WorldTour ranking includes "only" eight British: Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish, David Millar, Ben Swift, Peter Kennaugh, Stephen Cummings, Geraint Thomas and Adam Blythe.

Therefore British Cycling will have eight riders in the Elite men category. That's much better than last year in Geelong, when Cavendish was supported by two team-mates, Millar and Jeremy Hunt.

Like Great Britain, Luxembourg is also on the way up. And like Great Britain, the Schlecks' country could have reached nine representatives, given its place in the nations’ top 10 (7th). But only Frank and Andy are ranked in the WorldTour. Luxembourg will ride in Copenhagen with six riders, the minimum quota of "big nations". It's a better position than last year (four riders) and it could result in a brain-teaser for the national coach: it's likely at least one of the Schlecks won't ride on such a flat circuit, so, how to find six competitive cyclists?

For its part France will secure nine riders thanks to its 10th position in the nations WorldTour and it has at least nine riders individually ranked. Copenhagen will welcome back France among the cycling "big nations" after two transitional years.

In 2009 "les Bleus" had six riders in Mendrisio, and in 2010 seven riders in Geelong. Still, according unofficial calculations France's progression will affect Switzerland, which sits 11th in WorldTour rankings, so out of the club of big nations. They will be allowed to bring six riders instead of their nine in 2010.