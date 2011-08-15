Gilbert closes in on Evans' WorldTour lead

Image 1 of 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) flanked by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo). (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Cadel Evans displays the maillot jaune in Surhuisterveen (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Cadel Evans (BMC) remains in the lead of the UCI WorldTour standings after the conclusion of its most recent event, the Eneco Tour, but Belgian superstar Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has narrowed the gap considerably since the Tour de France and now only trails the Australian by six points.

While Evans has only toed the start line in post-Tour de France criteriums and hasn't added to his tally of 574 points, Gilbert has continued his run of form, most recently in the Eneco Tour where he picked up 86 points, 80 for second place overall and six for a stage win.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) remains in third place overall with 471 points.

The rankings of the top 20 riders remains relatively unchanged, with Eneco Tour winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) making the only significant leap at the top of the standings as he moved from 54th to 17th.

Leopard Trek continues to occupy the position of best-ranked team with 949 points while BMC remains in second, 75 points back. Philippe Gilbert's success has moved Omega Pharma-Lotto into third overall at 845 points and HTC-Highroad drops one position to fourth.

The top five positions in the nation rankings remain unchanged as Spain continues its position atop the standings ahead of Italy, Australia, Belgium and Germany respectively.

WorldTour rankings - Individuals 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 574 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 568 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 471 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 348 5 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 328 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 307 7 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 284 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 252 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 250 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 230 11 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 227 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 217 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 210 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 207 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 203 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 181 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 180 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 170 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 162 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 162 21 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 152 22 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 143 23 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 24 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 135 26 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 27 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 128 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 119 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 32 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 110 33 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 110 34 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 35 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 103 37 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 101 38 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 39 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 40 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 41 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 43 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 44 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 82 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 48 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 49 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 51 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 71 52 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 71 53 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 54 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 55 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 70 56 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 57 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 67 58 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 59 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 60 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 60 61 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 62 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 58 63 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 64 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 54 65 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 66 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 67 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 68 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 51 70 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 71 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 72 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 73 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 74 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 75 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 76 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 77 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 78 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 79 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 80 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 81 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 82 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 33 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 32 84 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 85 ** 30 86 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 87 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 26 88 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 26 89 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 90 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 26 91 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 92 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 93 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 94 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 95 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 97 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 98 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 99 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 21 100 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 101 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 102 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 103 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 104 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 18 105 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 17 106 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 107 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 108 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 109 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 110 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 14 111 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 14 112 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 13 113 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 114 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 115 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 116 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 117 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 118 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 119 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 120 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 121 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 122 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 123 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 124 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 125 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 126 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 127 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 128 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 129 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 8 130 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 131 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 132 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 133 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 134 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 135 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 6 136 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 137 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 140 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 141 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 142 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 143 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 6 144 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 5 145 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 146 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 5 147 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 148 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 149 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 150 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 151 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 152 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 153 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 154 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 155 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 156 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 157 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 158 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 159 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 160 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 161 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 162 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2 163 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 164 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 165 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 166 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 167 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 168 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 2 169 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 170 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 171 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 172 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 173 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 174 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 175 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 176 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 177 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 178 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 179 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 180 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 181 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 182 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 183 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 184 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 185 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 186 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 187 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1 188 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1 189 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 190 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 1 191 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1 192 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1 193 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 194 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1 195 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 196 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 197 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 198 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 199 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 200 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 201 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

WorldTour rankings - Teams 1 Leopard Trek 949 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 874 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 845 4 HTC-Highroad 764 5 Lampre - ISD 644 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 637 7 Sky Procycling 622 8 Team RadioShack 609 9 Team Garmin-Cervelo 575 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 540 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 505 12 Katusha Team 446 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 416 14 Pro Team Astana 403 15 Movistar Team 353 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 335 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 318 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 266