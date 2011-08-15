Gilbert closes in on Evans' WorldTour lead
Leopard Trek remains atop team standings, Spain remains top nation
Cadel Evans (BMC) remains in the lead of the UCI WorldTour standings after the conclusion of its most recent event, the Eneco Tour, but Belgian superstar Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has narrowed the gap considerably since the Tour de France and now only trails the Australian by six points.
While Evans has only toed the start line in post-Tour de France criteriums and hasn't added to his tally of 574 points, Gilbert has continued his run of form, most recently in the Eneco Tour where he picked up 86 points, 80 for second place overall and six for a stage win.
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) remains in third place overall with 471 points.
The rankings of the top 20 riders remains relatively unchanged, with Eneco Tour winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) making the only significant leap at the top of the standings as he moved from 54th to 17th.
Leopard Trek continues to occupy the position of best-ranked team with 949 points while BMC remains in second, 75 points back. Philippe Gilbert's success has moved Omega Pharma-Lotto into third overall at 845 points and HTC-Highroad drops one position to fourth.
The top five positions in the nation rankings remain unchanged as Spain continues its position atop the standings ahead of Italy, Australia, Belgium and Germany respectively.
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|574
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|568
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|471
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|348
|5
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|328
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|307
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|284
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|252
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|250
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|230
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|227
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|217
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|210
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|207
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|203
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|181
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|180
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|170
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|162
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|162
|21
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|152
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|143
|23
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|135
|26
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|27
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|128
|28
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|119
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|32
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|33
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|110
|34
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|35
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|103
|37
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|38
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|39
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|40
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|41
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|43
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|44
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|82
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|47
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|48
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|49
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|51
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|71
|52
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|71
|53
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|54
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|55
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|56
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|57
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|67
|58
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|59
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|60
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|60
|61
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|62
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|58
|63
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|64
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|54
|65
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|66
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|67
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|68
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|70
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|71
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|72
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|73
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|74
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|75
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|76
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|77
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|78
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|79
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|80
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|81
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|82
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|33
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|84
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|85
|**
|30
|86
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|87
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|26
|88
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|89
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|90
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|26
|91
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|92
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|93
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|94
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|95
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|97
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|98
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|99
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|100
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|101
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|102
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|103
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|104
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|105
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|17
|106
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|107
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|108
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|109
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|110
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|14
|111
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|14
|112
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|13
|113
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|114
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|115
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|116
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|117
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|118
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|119
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|120
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|121
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|122
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|123
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|124
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|125
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|126
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|127
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|128
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|129
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|8
|130
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|131
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|132
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|133
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|134
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|135
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|6
|136
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|137
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|139
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|140
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|141
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|142
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|143
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|144
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5
|145
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|146
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|147
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|148
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|149
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|150
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|151
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|152
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|153
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|154
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|155
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|156
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|157
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|158
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|159
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|160
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|161
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|162
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2
|163
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|164
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|165
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|166
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|167
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|168
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|169
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|170
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|171
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|172
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|173
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|174
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|175
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|176
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|177
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|178
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|179
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|180
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|181
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|182
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|183
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|184
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|185
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|186
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|187
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1
|188
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1
|189
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|190
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|191
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1
|192
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|193
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|194
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|195
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|196
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|197
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|198
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|199
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|200
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|201
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Leopard Trek
|949
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|874
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|845
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|764
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|644
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|637
|7
|Sky Procycling
|622
|8
|Team RadioShack
|609
|9
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|575
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|540
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|505
|12
|Katusha Team
|446
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|416
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|403
|15
|Movistar Team
|353
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|335
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|318
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|266
|1
|Spain
|1306
|pts
|2
|Italy
|1041
|3
|Australia
|1022
|4
|Belgium
|998
|5
|Germany
|588
|6
|Great Britain
|576
|7
|Luxembourg
|536
|8
|United States
|518
|9
|Netherlands
|501
|10
|France
|377
|11
|Switzerland
|360
|12
|Norway
|269
|13
|Kazakhstan
|234
|14
|Denmark
|217
|15
|Ireland
|163
|16
|Slovakia
|152
|17
|Czech Republic
|136
|18
|Colombia
|125
|19
|Belarus
|86
|20
|Slovenia
|83
|21
|Portugal
|72
|22
|Russia
|72
|23
|Austria
|44
|24
|Canada
|26
|25
|New Zealand
|17
|26
|Argentina
|11
|27
|Latvia
|6
|28
|Sweden
|5
|29
|Ukraine
|5
|30
|Lithuania
|2
|31
|Poland
|2
|32
|Costa Rica
|1
