Trending

Gilbert closes in on Evans' WorldTour lead

Leopard Trek remains atop team standings, Spain remains top nation

Image 1 of 2

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) flanked by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo).

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) flanked by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo).
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 2

Cadel Evans displays the maillot jaune in Surhuisterveen

Cadel Evans displays the maillot jaune in Surhuisterveen
(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Cadel Evans (BMC) remains in the lead of the UCI WorldTour standings after the conclusion of its most recent event, the Eneco Tour, but Belgian superstar Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has narrowed the gap considerably since the Tour de France and now only trails the Australian by six points.

Related Articles

Evans tops UCI WorldTour rankings

Gilbert moves up in WorldTour rankings

While Evans has only toed the start line in post-Tour de France criteriums and hasn't added to his tally of 574 points, Gilbert has continued his run of form, most recently in the Eneco Tour where he picked up 86 points, 80 for second place overall and six for a stage win.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) remains in third place overall with 471 points.

The rankings of the top 20 riders remains relatively unchanged, with Eneco Tour winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) making the only significant leap at the top of the standings as he moved from 54th to 17th.

Leopard Trek continues to occupy the position of best-ranked team with 949 points while BMC remains in second, 75 points back. Philippe Gilbert's success has moved Omega Pharma-Lotto into third overall at 845 points and HTC-Highroad drops one position to fourth.

The top five positions in the nation rankings remain unchanged as Spain continues its position atop the standings ahead of Italy, Australia, Belgium and Germany respectively.

WorldTour rankings - Individuals
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team574pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto568
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard471
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD348
5Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team328
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi307
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek284
8Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek252
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek250
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana230
11Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad227
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad217
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale210
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack207
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD203
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling181
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling180
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale170
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team162
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo162
21Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad152
22Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack143
23Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale138
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana135
26André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto132
27Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack128
28Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale121
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team120
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling119
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale116
32Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team110
33Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad110
34Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
35Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek103
37David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo101
38Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
39Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
40Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
41Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling91
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team90
43Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
44Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo83
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team82
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team78
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team76
48Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team74
49Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team73
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto71
51Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack71
52Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo71
53Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
54Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team70
55Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team70
56Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team68
57Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD67
58Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team60
59Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
60Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack60
61Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto58
62Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad58
63Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team56
64Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad54
65Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team54
66Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi53
67Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling51
68Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling51
69Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team51
70Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team50
71Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
72Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
73Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
74Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi48
75Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard45
76Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
77Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team40
78Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
79Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team40
80George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
81Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team34
82Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack33
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team32
84Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
85**30
86Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
87Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack26
88Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team26
89Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
90Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team26
91Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
92Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team24
93Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
94Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
95Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team22
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
97Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
98Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
99Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team21
100Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
101Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
102Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
103Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
104David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team18
105Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack17
106Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
107Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
108Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
109Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
110Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad14
111John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad14
112Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad13
113Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
114Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
115Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
116Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
117Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
118Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
119Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard11
120Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
121Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
122Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
123Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling10
124Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
125Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
126Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard10
127Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
128Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team8
129Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek8
130Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
131Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
132Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
133Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
134David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
135Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack6
136Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
137Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team6
140Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
141Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
142Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
143Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team6
144Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek5
145Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
146Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek5
147Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
148Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
149Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
150Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
151Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
152Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
153Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
154Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4
155Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
156Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad4
157Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
158Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
159Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
160Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard3
161Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
162Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2
163Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
164Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
165Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
166Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
167Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
168Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team2
169Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
170Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
171Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
172Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
173Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
174Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
175Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
176Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
177Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
178Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek1
179Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1
180Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
181Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
182Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
183Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
184Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1
185Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
186Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
187Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1
188Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1
189Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
190Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack1
191Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1
192Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1
193Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
194Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1
195Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
196Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
197Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
198Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard1
199Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
200Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
201Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

WorldTour rankings - Teams
1Leopard Trek949pts
2BMC Racing Team874
3Omega Pharma-Lotto845
4HTC-Highroad764
5Lampre - ISD644
6Saxo Bank Sungard637
7Sky Procycling622
8Team RadioShack609
9Team Garmin-Cervelo575
10Liquigas-Cannondale540
11Rabobank Cycling Team505
12Katusha Team446
13Euskaltel-Euskadi416
14Pro Team Astana403
15Movistar Team353
16Ag2R La Mondiale335
17Quickstep Cycling Team318
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team266

WorldTour rankings - Nations
1Spain1306pts
2Italy1041
3Australia1022
4Belgium998
5Germany588
6Great Britain576
7Luxembourg536
8United States518
9Netherlands501
10France377
11Switzerland360
12Norway269
13Kazakhstan234
14Denmark217
15Ireland163
16Slovakia152
17Czech Republic136
18Colombia125
19Belarus86
20Slovenia83
21Portugal72
22Russia72
23Austria44
24Canada26
25New Zealand17
26Argentina11
27Latvia6
28Sweden5
29Ukraine5
30Lithuania2
31Poland2
32Costa Rica1