Freire: Worlds course is easier than I expected
Three-time world champion picks Hushovd, Gilbert and Sagan as favourites for Copenhagen
Three-time world champion Oscar Freire has revealed that the Copenhagen course for next month's World Championships is easier than he had been expecting it to be. The Spaniard competed on the course during last week's Tour of Denmark, and has told AS that only if it rains will the Worlds be a tough race.
