Boonen takes tour of Copenhagen World's route

Gent-Wevelgem: Tom Boonen (Quick Step) sprints to victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Quickstep) has used his post classics break to ride the Copenhagen World Championships course. The former world champion did four laps with fellow Belgian superstar, Philippe Gilbert and Quickstep technical director Carlo Bomans. Gilbert, Boonen and possibly Nick Nuyens will form a formidable leadership trio come September, and Boonen was talking up his chances.

"It was definitely a good idea to fly here," Boonen said.

"I really liked the circuit. One of the most surprising things is the lap speed we'll be maintaining - the roads are in excellent condition so I can only seeing it being a fast race."

This year's world course will see the riders tackle 17 laps of a 14 km circuit starting in Copenhagen City Hall Square, with a 28 km lead-in section before the riders enter the main circuit.

"The final is slightly uphill, at around 5-6%. It's a beautiful arrival after 266 km of racing and its the type of finish that will disitinguish the strong from the weak. It will be a race of attrition."

The Belgian, whose last win was at Gent-Wevelgem, will feel that the uphill finish and fast flat parcours will play to his advantage. Tommeke has proved he is happy to win in the sprint or alone if he has to - but the Big Belgian feels a sprint is the most likely outcome.

"It seems the most obvious finale. Personally I think the route is well adapted to my skills, and I'm very satisfied with today's work and the overall course."

The UCI world championships will take place in September in Copenhagen.