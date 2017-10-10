Fortuneo-Oscaro to ride Look bikes through to 2020

Image 1 of 5 Dan McLay models the new Team Fortuneo-Oscaro and Look bike (Image credit: Fortuneo-Oscaro) Image 2 of 5 The new 795 Light RS is said to be 11.7% faster than the 696 (Image credit: Look) Image 3 of 5 You either love or hate the way these bikes Look (Image credit: Look) Image 4 of 5 Dan McLay's Look 795 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 Eduardo Sepúlveda and Dan McLay in the new Team Fortuneo-Oscaro kit (Image credit: Fortuneo-Oscaro)

French Pro-Continental team Fortuneo-Oscaro has announced a three-year extension with Look bicycles. The partnership between the duo started in 2015 and will now run through to at least a sixth season together.

From 2018, the team will have access to the aero 795 Light RS and 785 Huez RS for the hillier parcours. The team's time trial bike is the 796 Monoblade. The team will also use Look pedals and Corima wheels.

"It is with pride that Look-Corima and our French workshops will accompany Fortuneo-Oscaro, also a French organization, for three additional years," said the president of the Look group, Federico Musi. "The arrival of Warren Barguil, team leader, great climber and known for his technical knowledge, will allow us to carry on the work undertaken and continue to evolve the technology of our products in the service of the performance of our athletes."

For the 2018 season, Fortuneo-Oscaro has signed six new riders with Warren Barguil (Sunweb) the star addition. At the Tour de France in July, Barguil won two stages, the KOM jersey and finished tenth overall. He will lead the team at the Tour in July and also throughout the season at the one-week WorldTour races.

For the team manager Emmanuel Hubert, the prospect of a French rider performing on the biggest stage possible in the sport with a French bike is tantalizing.

"We are very pleased to pursue the adventure with Look and Corima," Hubert said. "For three years, mechanics, riders and engineers will work together in the quest for performance. We are proud to continue and strengthen this common project to bring French excellence to the forefront of professional cycling. Personally, I can't wait to see Warren Barguil, one of the best riders in the peloton, show his full potential on French bicycles, pedals and wheels."

The team has won 12 races in the 2017 season but will farewell sprinter Dan McLay with the Briton moving into the WorldTour with the Slipstream organisation. Along with Barguil, Amaël Moinard (BMC Racing), Jérémy Maison (FDJ), Bram Welten (BMC Development Team), Clément Russo (Neo-Pro), and Sindre Lunke (Team Sunweb) will also join the team from 2018.