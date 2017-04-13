Dan McLay's Look 795 - Gallery
A detailed look at the Fortuneo-Vital Concept aero machine
Dan McLay’s four top 10 results at his debut Tour de France last year turned a few heads, and the 25-year-old Briton continued the form with a further four top 10s at the Tour of Britain. The Fortuneo-Vital Concept rider was subsequently selected for the British squad at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha.
McLay rides a Look 795 aero frame with a combination of SRAM Red eTap components and Corima wheels. Cyclingnews photographed the sprinter's bike ahead of the 2017 Scheldeprijs.
The integrated stem on the aero frame measured a lengthy 170mm and is combined with 400mm Look ADH aero hanflebar. The also-integrated seat mast is paired with a carbon Look E-Post, which slots into the mast and is topped with a Specialized Power Pro saddle.
McLay opted for a large 55T outer chainring for the flat Scheldeprijs race, while the inner 39T chainring and 11-28 cassette were more standard fare.
The 47mm carbon Corima wheels were wrapped with unmarked gumwall tubulars, although the team is usually equipped with Challenge tubular tyres. Both of the components were visibly worn, as is generally the case with Pro Continental and Continental teams whom have far smaller budgets than the WorldTour teams.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Look 795
Fork: Look HSC8
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Stem: Aerostem carbon adjustable, 160mm
Handlebar: Look ADH aero handlebar, 400mm
Tape: Look
Front brake: SRAM Red
Rear brake: SRAM Red
Brake/Shift levers: SRAM Red eTap
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette: SRAM Red, 11-28
Crankset: Look Zed2 with SRAM 55/39 chainrings
Pedals: Look Keo Power
Wheelset: Corima 47S
Saddle: Specialized Power Pro
Seatpost: Integrated seat mast with Look E-Post2
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.85m
Rider's weight: 72kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 785mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 730mm
