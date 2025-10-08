Former US junior road champion Cole Davis uses late-season gravel prize money to fund wildcard spot at UCI Gravel Worlds

By published

'I count US Gravel Nationals as my first gravel race' says Project Echelon Racing rider now on a roll with a win at Rad Dirt Fest and runner-up at BWR North Carolina

Cole Davis (Project Echelon) on a climb at US Gravel Nationals between Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) on the front with Cobe Freeburn (MAAP Trek) on the back
Cole Davis (Project Echelon Racing) on a climb at US Gravel Nationals, on his way to third place, riding between Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) on the front with Cobe Freeburn (MAAP Trek) on the back (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Closing out September in Colorado, Cole Davis (Project Echelon Racing) earned two firsts - a gravel victory on his second-ever start and a roster spot on Team USA for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships.

After a full road season with US-based Continental team Project Echelon Racing, finishing strong with second at the one-day Bucks County Classic in Pennsylvania, Davis was about to enjoy some off-season time with family in Leadville, Colorado.

US Gravel Nationals 2025 elite men&#039;s podium (L to R): Michael Garrison second, winner Bradyn Lange and Cole Davis third

US Gravel Nationals 2025 elite men's podium (L to R): Michael Garrison second, winner Bradyn Lange and Cole Davis third (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

The US elite men's team headed to UCI Gravel Worlds does not have a roster of proven gravel stars or WorldTour riders like squads from the Netherlands, Belgium or France. Davis is the only athlete from either the men's or women's podiums at US Gravel Nationals to accept the invitation to race this weekend. He will have some company, another wildcard rider, Justin McQuerry, who was ninth at Highlands Gravel qualifier. Several other riders who auto-qualified at UCI Gravel World Series races include Andrew Lydic, who was fifth at Gravel Adventure in Poland, and Ethan Overson, who was third at The Rad Dirt Fest.

But Davis is not star-struck about going up against current and former WorldTour riders like Tim Wellens, Romain Bardet, Gianni Vermeersch, Petr Vakoč, Tim Merlier and Greg Van Avermaet, who will race Sunday.

"I don't think there's anything to be intimidated by the guys you race against used to be WorldTour. They're just normal people. While the WorldTour status is easy to see, like that rider is good, there are so many other hidden gems of competition out there," he said.

His debut on gravel may be a 'farewell tour' as well, admitting he is looking for a new team, but also a full-time job if his athletic career hits an abrupt end.

"So I'm trying to figure things out right now. I basically have to find some more financial stability if I want to continue racing. And yeah, I'm currently in the job application process to become a regular, functioning adult in a month or two time if I'm not able to find something," he told Cyclingnews.

"I also think that I'm probably one of the most versatile riders in the country. If it's racing crits, I'm happy to do that. If it's gravel, if it's road, I'll do that. I love it all. Just any opportunity to continue riding bikes full-time. I'm up for anything. I mean, I want to stay racing my bike."

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships and the final rounds of the Life Time Grand Prix - including breaking news, interviews and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground in Limburg and Arkansas as the action unfolds. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.