'For a split second I thought I could win' - Elisa Longo Borghini goes close to world title yet again

Demi Vollering chased down Italian's late attack to end Italians dreams of finally winning the rainbow jersey

UCI Road World Championships: elite women´'s/U23 Road Race - Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) en route to bronze (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini finished third in the World Championships road race for a third time in her career but was still smiling despite Demi Vollering ending her late solo attack.

The 32-year-old Italian was third in Imola in 2020 and third in 2012 in Valkenburg. She has numerous other placings on her palmares but the rainbow jersey escaped her yet again in Zurich.  

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.