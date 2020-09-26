UCI Road World Championships 2020: Elite Women Road Race - Live coverage

Refresh

And we also have a few words with Elizabeth Banks from the Great Britain team:

"Lizzie and I are both very similar riders. We’ve got a really strong team here and she’s a really easy person to work with. The fact that our characteristics are quite similar puts us in a really good position for this race. It makes it more challenging for our rivals. I’m sure that our coach will come up with a great plan on the day," said Banks. "She’s a proven winner and has won this race before. She knows what it takes and whatever happens, I’ll be fully in the service of the GB team. The course here really suits the British Cycling riders. I messaged Lizzie and told her that this was the perfect course for us. I truly believe that we can achieve something here. The Dutch are always hard to beat but I think that this is the best course possible for us.” (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

We have another favourite to talk about and it's Niewiadoma . We spoke to her last night. “This year, with the coronavirus pandemic and all the uncertainty around the calendar, I didn’t put any pressure on myself. I didn’t start Giro thinking “I need to win”... I feel like every year I had some pressure ahead of the Giro and I’m not sure where it was coming from. Everyone always told me that this is a suitable race for me, that I can fight here, etc. But it never felt right, I didn’t think it was really for me, and it was always blocking me. This year I didn’t have anything planned. I wanted to race, to show that I came out of the lockdown in good shape” – Niewiadoma told Cyclingnews. “Giro was held in September, not in July, that helped, too. I don’t want to blame it all on the high temperatures but I am not myself when it gets really hot. I usually feel well in the spring and all the way to Women’s Tour. After racing the Giro in that heat, I then feel the fatigue for the rest of the season.” (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

We're 15 minutes from the official start now and riders are making their way to the start line.

Australia almost always rise to the occasion, and although they're missing Spratt through concussion, they'll have numbers towards the end of the race: 23 Grace Brown (Australia) 24 Brodie Chapman (Australia) 25 Shara Gillow (Australia) 26 Lucy Kennedy (Australia) 27 Rachel Neylan (Australia) 28 Sarah Roy (Australia) 29 Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) (Image credit: Velofocus)

The Danish team will be competitive too. They've got a former world champ in their team and the aggressive Uttrup Ludwig. 37 Birgitte Andersen (Denmark) 38 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 39 Emma Norsgaard (Denmark) 40 Julie Leth (Denmark) 41 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) 42Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italians also come with a very strong team, but Longo Borghini is their protected rider as they race on home soil. She's flying at the moment too, which helps. 9 Marta Cavalli (Italy) 10 Elena Cecchini (Italy) 11 Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) 13 Erica Magnaldi (Italy) 14 Soraya Paladin (Italy) 15 Katia Ragusa (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

They're not the only team in this race though so lets take a look at some of the other favourites. We'll start with the British squad. They have 2015 champion Deignan and the very versatile Banks in the team. They went 1-2 in Plouay in August and should be there in the final with Barnes too. Heres what Deignan said on the eve of the race:



“I think what's going to be different for us is having as many women in the final as possible. The last three laps will be crucial and I expect both Lizzy Banks and Hannah Barnes to be there, they've both shown they were in really good form in the Giro," Deignan said. "It's hard for everyone to see what's going on, especially with Hannah, she was working for Kasia but she was clearly very strong in the Giro and of course, Lizzy has burst on to the scene with all these results and she's so positive on and off the bike and she's an exciting rider to race with. We need to be there and have the numbers, it's the only way we're going to beat the Dutch." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even without AVV in their ranks the Dutch are the team to beat. Just look at their roster. They're going for their fourth straight title.



1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 2 Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands) 3 Amy Pieters (Netherlands) 4 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Netherlands) 5 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) 6 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 7 Demi Vollering (Netherlands) 8Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

We actually spoke to the defending champion on Thursday, and here's what she had to say. "My wrist feels quite good and I can’t complain because, for me, it’s a miracle how it feels," Van Vleuten told Cyclingnews in a phone interview on Thursday evening after travelling to Italy. “I don’t have pain on the bike and I can grab my handlebars, 100 percent. I don’t have any problems with bike handling and that is something that was important in my decision."

The biggest news on the eve of today's 143km race is that Annemiek van Vleuten starts. That's despite the fact that she is suffering from a fractured wrist she picked up at the Giro Rosa less than a fortnight ago. She has been medically cleared to race and that's a huge bit of positive news for the Dutch team. Of course, Annemiek van Vleuten comes into the race as the defending champion in the road race after her truly mind blowing exploits last year in Yorkshire. That race felt more like a procession with the Dutch rider attacking so far from home and leaving the entire peloton in the dust. Here's the latest on her health. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

With the start in about 35 minutes from now, it's an excellent time to make yourself familiar with the start list. Here it is, and it's jam-packed with star quality, as you would expect for such a major event.