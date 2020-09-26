Live coverage
UCI Road World Championships 2020: Elite Women Road Race - Live coverage
Who will come out on top and claim the rainbow jersey?
UCI Road World Championships 2020
UCI Road World Championships 2020 - Preview
Van Vleuten cleared to ride UCI World Championships road race
Imola World Championships: 10 riders to watch in the elite women's road race
Deignan: To beat the Dutch we need numbers in the finale of World Championships
Giro Rosa downgraded from UCI Women's WorldTour for 2021
And we also have a few words with Elizabeth Banks from the Great Britain team:
"Lizzie and I are both very similar riders. We’ve got a really strong team here and she’s a really easy person to work with. The fact that our characteristics are quite similar puts us in a really good position for this race. It makes it more challenging for our rivals. I’m sure that our coach will come up with a great plan on the day," said Banks.
"She’s a proven winner and has won this race before. She knows what it takes and whatever happens, I’ll be fully in the service of the GB team. The course here really suits the British Cycling riders. I messaged Lizzie and told her that this was the perfect course for us. I truly believe that we can achieve something here. The Dutch are always hard to beat but I think that this is the best course possible for us.”
We have another favourite to talk about and it's Niewiadoma . We spoke to her last night.
“This year, with the coronavirus pandemic and all the uncertainty around the calendar, I didn’t put any pressure on myself. I didn’t start Giro thinking “I need to win”... I feel like every year I had some pressure ahead of the Giro and I’m not sure where it was coming from. Everyone always told me that this is a suitable race for me, that I can fight here, etc. But it never felt right, I didn’t think it was really for me, and it was always blocking me. This year I didn’t have anything planned. I wanted to race, to show that I came out of the lockdown in good shape” – Niewiadoma told Cyclingnews.
“Giro was held in September, not in July, that helped, too. I don’t want to blame it all on the high temperatures but I am not myself when it gets really hot. I usually feel well in the spring and all the way to Women’s Tour. After racing the Giro in that heat, I then feel the fatigue for the rest of the season.”
We're 15 minutes from the official start now and riders are making their way to the start line.
Australia almost always rise to the occasion, and although they're missing Spratt through concussion, they'll have numbers towards the end of the race:
23 Grace Brown (Australia)
24 Brodie Chapman (Australia)
25 Shara Gillow (Australia)
26 Lucy Kennedy (Australia)
27 Rachel Neylan (Australia)
28 Sarah Roy (Australia)
29 Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
The Danish team will be competitive too. They've got a former world champ in their team and the aggressive Uttrup Ludwig.
37 Birgitte Andersen (Denmark)
38 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
39 Emma Norsgaard (Denmark)
40 Julie Leth (Denmark)
41 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
42Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)
The Italians also come with a very strong team, but Longo Borghini is their protected rider as they race on home soil. She's flying at the moment too, which helps.
9 Marta Cavalli (Italy)
10 Elena Cecchini (Italy)
11 Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
13 Erica Magnaldi (Italy)
14 Soraya Paladin (Italy)
15 Katia Ragusa (Italy)
They're not the only team in this race though so lets take a look at some of the other favourites. We'll start with the British squad. They have 2015 champion Deignan and the very versatile Banks in the team. They went 1-2 in Plouay in August and should be there in the final with Barnes too. Heres what Deignan said on the eve of the race:
“I think what's going to be different for us is having as many women in the final as possible. The last three laps will be crucial and I expect both Lizzy Banks and Hannah Barnes to be there, they've both shown they were in really good form in the Giro," Deignan said.
"It's hard for everyone to see what's going on, especially with Hannah, she was working for Kasia but she was clearly very strong in the Giro and of course, Lizzy has burst on to the scene with all these results and she's so positive on and off the bike and she's an exciting rider to race with. We need to be there and have the numbers, it's the only way we're going to beat the Dutch."
Even without AVV in their ranks the Dutch are the team to beat. Just look at their roster. They're going for their fourth straight title.
1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2 Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands)
3 Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
4 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Netherlands)
5 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
6 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
7 Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
8Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
We actually spoke to the defending champion on Thursday, and here's what she had to say.
"My wrist feels quite good and I can’t complain because, for me, it’s a miracle how it feels," Van Vleuten told Cyclingnews in a phone interview on Thursday evening after travelling to Italy.
“I don’t have pain on the bike and I can grab my handlebars, 100 percent. I don’t have any problems with bike handling and that is something that was important in my decision."
The biggest news on the eve of today's 143km race is that Annemiek van Vleuten starts. That's despite the fact that she is suffering from a fractured wrist she picked up at the Giro Rosa less than a fortnight ago. She has been medically cleared to race and that's a huge bit of positive news for the Dutch team. Of course, Annemiek van Vleuten comes into the race as the defending champion in the road race after her truly mind blowing exploits last year in Yorkshire. That race felt more like a procession with the Dutch rider attacking so far from home and leaving the entire peloton in the dust. Here's the latest on her health.
With the start in about 35 minutes from now, it's an excellent time to make yourself familiar with the start list. Here it is, and it's jam-packed with star quality, as you would expect for such a major event.
Hello and welcome to our live race text coverage from the UCI Road World Championships 2020: Elite Women Road Race. The race starts in just under 40 minutes and we'll be here throughout the day with complete live text coverage.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI Road World Championships 2020: Elite Women Road Race - Live coverageWho will come out on top and claim the rainbow jersey?
-
Porte and Matthews to lead Australia at World Championships road raceHayman set to take over from the team car on Sunday
-
Van Avermaet ready to support Van Aert at World Championships road raceReigning Olympic road race is 'second option' for Belgian squad on Sunday
-
Campenaerts admits to not having had a 'super day' for Worlds time trial'It could have gone better' says Belgian after taking eighth place in Imola
-
Bohli joins Cofidis to strengthen Viviani sprint trainSwiss rouleur joins French WorldTour squad on two-year deal
-
Worlds bronze medal confirms Küng's place in time trial hierarchy'Everyone was here, so to be on the podium means that I am one of the best'
-
2020 UCI Road World Championships Elite Men's Road Race - Start ListProvisional starters as of September 25, 2020
-
2020 UCI Road World Championships Elite Women's Road Race - Start ListOfficial starters as of September 25, 2020
-
Ganna eyes Giro d'Italia maglia rosa after Worlds time trial victory'If I get my chance in the opening time trial in Palermo. I'll grab it with both hands' says Italian
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.