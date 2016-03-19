Follow Milan-San Remo live on Cyclingnews
Join us from 8AM GMT Saturday
The 107th edition of Milan-San Remo takes place this Saturday, starting in the shadows of the Castello Sforzesco and finishing 291km later in the twilight on Via Roma. The official start of the race is 10am local time, although Cyclingnews will have live coverage of La Primavera from 8am GMT to get you ready for the first monument of the season.
Cyclingnews will keep you up to date across the race with all the necessary details and some of the social media highlights so make sure you join us at live.cyclingnews.com
Post-race, Cyclingnews will bring you video highlights from Milan-San Remo.
Before Milan-San Remo gets underway, have a listen to our race preview podcast and watch the video below to see who we chose as our ten riders to watch.
