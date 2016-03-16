Cyclingnews poll: Rate the Milan-San Remo favourites
Who do you think will win on Saturday?
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Milan-San Remo from 8am GMT on Saturday, March 19.
The 107th edition of Milan-San Remo gets underway on Saturday, and there are plenty of contenders for the first Monument of the season.
Without last year's winner John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), who is still recovering from having his finger nearly severed in a collision with a car during his team camp in January, the door is wide open for last year's podium finishers Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge).
While Kristoff has five wins already this season, Matthews only just started racing in Paris-Nice, though a pair of wins and the green jersey showed he's done his homework in the offseason.
Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) will be looking to impress in his final start in La Primavera, but he will get no easy ride. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) is on form after winning Tirreno-Adriatico, Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) is still hungry for his first win as world champion, and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) is eager to show he's more than just a pure sprinter.
Other contenders include Edvald Boasson Hagen and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Ben Swift and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and Zdenek Stybar and Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep).
Who's your pick?
