Trending

Milan-San Remo provisional start list

Peter Sagan to wear number one dossard

Image 1 of 5

Peter Sagan was second on the stage

Peter Sagan was second on the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 5

Despite finishing second, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gives a thumbs up

Despite finishing second, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gives a thumbs up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Mark Cavendish was the last rider over the line on stage 2

Mark Cavendish was the last rider over the line on stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast - Venezuela)

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast - Venezuela)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Milan-San Remo race organisers RCS Sport have released the provisional start list for the 107th edition of La Classicissima featuring the likes of World Champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), former winners Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela).

Related Articles

Kittel to miss Milan-San Remo but sets his sights on the Giro d'Italia

Milan-San Remo past winners

Bouhanni: Milan-San Remo and Paris-Nice are the real goals

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg drawing confidence for Milan-San Remo

Gaviria to have special status in Etixx-Quickstep team for Milan-San Remo

Paris-Nice points classification win a confidence boost for Matthews

2015 champion John Degenkolb will miss the race as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a training ride accident when he and his Giant-Alpecin teammates were hit by a car in Spain.

The 18 WorldTours teams will line up in Milan's Piazza del Duomo on March 19 alongside seven Pro-Continental wild card teams; Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec, Bardiani–CSF, Bora–Argon 18, CCC–Sprandi–Polkowice, Cofidis, Southeast–Venezuela and Team Novo Nordisk. The 2016 edition of the race is almost identical to the 2015 percoroso with traffic work at Genova-Voltri reducing the length of the race from 293 to 291 kilometres.

Twice fourth and once a runner-up, Sagan will start the race as one of the favourites for victory and would be the first world champion since Eddy Merckx in 1975 to win the race in the rainbow bands. 2008 winner Cancellara will start with a strong team backing his final bid for victory, including Niccolò Bonifazio, fifth at last year's race.

Kristoff and Matthews, second and third in 2015, will start the race with favourite status as both riders have enjoyed winning starts to the season. Kristoff will be missing Luca Paolini but will Michael Morkov and Jacopo Guarnieri. Matthews' bid to become the third Australian to win Milan-San Remo is boosted by an Orica-GreenEdge squad of Luka Mezgec, Chris Juul Jensen and Sam Bewley with Michael Albasini as a wildcard.

BMC's Belgian duo of Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert, Etixx-QuickStep's Fernando Gaviria, Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni and Astana's Vincenzo Nibali add further depth to field of starters.

20 teams and the main names as of March 14:

WorldTour teams:
AG2R La Mondiale: Jan Bakelants
Astana Pro Team: Vincenzo Nibali, Alexey Lutsenko
BMC Racing Team: Greg Van Avermaet, Philippe Gilbert
Cannondale Pro Cycling: Ramunas Navardauskas, Matti Breschel
Dimension Data: Mark Cavendish, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
Etixx-Quick-Step: Tom Boonen, Fernando Gaviria Rendon, Zdenek Stybar
FDJ: Arnaud Démare
IAM Cycling: Heinrich Haussler, Leigh Howard
Lampre-Merida: Diego Ulissi, Davide Cimolai, Rui Costa
Lotto Soudal: Tony Gallopin, Jurgen Roelandts
Movistar Team: JJ Lobato,
Orica-GreenEdge: Michael Matthews, Michael Albasini
Team Giant-Alpecin: Tom Dumoulin, Zico Waeytens
Team Katusha: Alexander Kristoff
Team LottoNl-Jumbo: Sep Vanmarcke, Moreno Hofland
Team Sky: Geraint Thomas, Michal Kwiatkowski, Ben Swift, Elia Viviani
Tinkoff Team: Peter Sagan
Trek-Segafredo: Fabian Cancellara, Niccolò Bonifazio

Pro-Continental teams:
Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec:
Bardiani–CSF: Stefano Pirazzi
Bora–Argon 18: Sam Bennett
CCC–Sprandi–Polkowice: Simone Ponzi
Cofidis: Nacer Bouhanni
Southeast–Venezuela: Filippo Pozzato
Team Novo Nordisk: Javier Megias Leal

Provisional starters

Tinkoff Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk)
2Adam Blythe (GBr)
3Daniele Bennati (Ita)
4Manuele Boaro (Ita)
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
6Oscar Gatto (Ita)
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze)
8Matteo Tosatto (Ita)

AG2R La Mondiale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Jan Bakelants (Bel)
12Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu)
13Axel Domont (Fra)
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger)
15Hugo Houle (Can)
16Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
17Christophe Riblon (Fra)
18Jesse Sergent (NZl)

Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Marco Bandiera (Ita)
22Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita)
23Marco Frapporti (Ita)
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
25Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
26Daniele Ratto (Ita)
27Mirko Selvaggi (Ita)
28Davide Vigano (Ita)

Astana Pro Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita)
33Lars Boom (Ned)
34Eros Capecchi (Ita)
35Andriy Grivko (Ukr)
36Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
37Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
38Gatis Smukulis (Lat)

Bardiani CSF
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Simone Andreetta (Ita)
42Enrico Barbin (Ita)
43Nicola Boem (Ita)
44Mirco Maestri (Ita)
45Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
47Lorenzo Rota (Ita)
48Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)

BMC Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
52Damiano Caruso (Ita)
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
54Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux)
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
56Daniel Oss (Ita)
57Manuel Quinziato (Ita)
58Danilo Wyss (Swi)

Bora-Argon 18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Shane Archbold (NZl)
62Jan Barta (Cze)
63Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
64Sam Bennett (Irl)
65Patrick Konrad (Aut)
66Gregor Muhlberger (Aut)
67Rüdiger Selig (Ger)
68Paul Voss (Ger)

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Matti Breschel (Den)
72Simon Clarke (Aus)
73Kristjan Koren (Slo)
74Sebastian Langeveld (Ned)
75Moreno Moser (Ita)
76Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu)
77Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned)
78Dylan Van Baarle (Ned)

CCC Sprandi Polkowice
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Spa)
82Felix Grossschartner (Aut)
83Jan Hirt (Cze)
84Adrian Honkisz (Pol)
85Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol)
86Maciej Paterski (Pol)
87Simone Ponzi (Ita)
88Davide Rebellin (Ita)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
92Borut Bozic (Slo)
93Jerome Cousin (Fra)
94Christophe Laporte (Fra)
95Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
96Julien Simon (Fra)
97Geoffrey Soupe (Fra)
98Anthony Turgis (Fra)

Dimension Data
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)
102Mark Cavendish (GBr)
103Stephen Cummings (GBr)
104Nathan Haas (Aus)
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
106Serge Pauwels (Bel)
107Youcef Reguigui (Alg)
108Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)

Etixx - Quick Step
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Tom Boonen (Bel)
112Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col)
113Yves Lampaert (Bel)
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita)
115Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
116Matteo Trentin (Ita)
117Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)
118Julien Vermote (Bel)

FDJ
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Arnaud Demare (Fra)
122Mickael Delage (Fra)
123Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu)
124Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
125Kevin Reza (Fra)
126Anthony Roux (Fra)
127Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra)
128Arthur Vichot (Fra)

IAM Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Martin Elmiger (Swi)
132Leigh Howard (Aus)
133Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
134Sondre Holst Enger (Nor)
135Roger Kluge (Ger)
136Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col)
137Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat)
138Jonas Van Genechten (Bel)

Lampre - Merida
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Diego Ulissi (Ita)
142Matteo Bono (Ita)
143Davide Cimolai (Ita)
144Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por)
145Marko Kump (Slo)
146Sacha Modolo (Ita)
147Manuele Mori (Ita)
148Luka Pibernik (Slo)

Lotto Soudal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Jens Debusschere (Bel)
152Tony Gallopin (Fra)
154Adam Hansen (Aus)
155Jurgen Roelandts (Bel)
156Marcel Sieberg (Ger)
157Jelle Vanendert (Bel)
158Tim Wellens (Bel)

Movistar Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc)
162Alex Dowsett (GBr)
163Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
164Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por)
165Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa)
166Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)
167Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa)
168Giovanni Visconti (Ita)

Orica-GreenEdge
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Michael Matthews (Aus)
172Michael Albasini (Swi)
173Sam Bewley (NZl)
174Mathew Hayman (Aus)
175Daryl Impey (Rsa)
176Christopher Juul Jensen (Den)
177Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
178Luka Mezgec (Slo)

Southeast-Venezuela
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
182Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa)
183Manuel Belletti (Ita)
184Matteo Busato (Ita)
185Samuele Conti (Ita)
186Andrea Fedi (Ita)
187Jakub Mareczko (Ita)
188Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col)

Team Giant-Alpecin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
192Nikias Arndt (Ger)
193Roy Curvers (Ned)
194Koen De Kort (Ned)
195Simon Geschke (Ger)
196Tom Stamsnijder (Ned)
197Albert Timmer (Ned)
198Zico Waeytens (Bel)

Team Katusha
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
202Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor)
203Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
204Marco Haller (Aut)
205Sergey Lagutin (Rus)
206Michael Morkov (Den)
207Simon Spilak (Slo)
208Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa)

Team LottoNL-Jumbo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
211Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
212Moreno Hofland (Ned)
213Tom Leezer (Ned)
214Paul Martens (Ger)
215Maarten Tjallingii (Ned)
216Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)
217Jos Van Emden (Ned)
218Sep Vanmarcke (Bel)

Team Novo Nordisk
#Rider Name (Country) Team
221Scott Ambrose (NZl)
222Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel)
223Joonas Henttala (Fin)
224David Lozano Riba (Spa)
225Javier Mejias Leal (Spa)
226Andrea Peron (Ita)
227Charles Planet (Fra)
228Martijn Verschoor (Ned)

Team Sky
#Rider Name (Country) Team
231Geraint Thomas (GBr)
232Peter Kennaugh (GBr)
233Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
234Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
235Luke Rowe (GBr)
236Ian Stannard (GBr)
237Ben Swift (GBr)
238Elia Viviani (Ita)

Trek-Segafedo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
241Fabian Cancellara (Swi)
242Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
243Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita)
244Marco Coledan (Ita)
245Fabio Felline (Ita)
246Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
247Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
248Grégory Rast (Swi)