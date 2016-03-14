Milan-San Remo provisional start list
Peter Sagan to wear number one dossard
Milan-San Remo race organisers RCS Sport have released the provisional start list for the 107th edition of La Classicissima featuring the likes of World Champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), former winners Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela).
2015 champion John Degenkolb will miss the race as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a training ride accident when he and his Giant-Alpecin teammates were hit by a car in Spain.
The 18 WorldTours teams will line up in Milan's Piazza del Duomo on March 19 alongside seven Pro-Continental wild card teams; Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec, Bardiani–CSF, Bora–Argon 18, CCC–Sprandi–Polkowice, Cofidis, Southeast–Venezuela and Team Novo Nordisk. The 2016 edition of the race is almost identical to the 2015 percoroso with traffic work at Genova-Voltri reducing the length of the race from 293 to 291 kilometres.
Twice fourth and once a runner-up, Sagan will start the race as one of the favourites for victory and would be the first world champion since Eddy Merckx in 1975 to win the race in the rainbow bands. 2008 winner Cancellara will start with a strong team backing his final bid for victory, including Niccolò Bonifazio, fifth at last year's race.
Kristoff and Matthews, second and third in 2015, will start the race with favourite status as both riders have enjoyed winning starts to the season. Kristoff will be missing Luca Paolini but will Michael Morkov and Jacopo Guarnieri. Matthews' bid to become the third Australian to win Milan-San Remo is boosted by an Orica-GreenEdge squad of Luka Mezgec, Chris Juul Jensen and Sam Bewley with Michael Albasini as a wildcard.
BMC's Belgian duo of Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert, Etixx-QuickStep's Fernando Gaviria, Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni and Astana's Vincenzo Nibali add further depth to field of starters.
20 teams and the main names as of March 14:
WorldTour teams:
AG2R La Mondiale: Jan Bakelants
Astana Pro Team: Vincenzo Nibali, Alexey Lutsenko
BMC Racing Team: Greg Van Avermaet, Philippe Gilbert
Cannondale Pro Cycling: Ramunas Navardauskas, Matti Breschel
Dimension Data: Mark Cavendish, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
Etixx-Quick-Step: Tom Boonen, Fernando Gaviria Rendon, Zdenek Stybar
FDJ: Arnaud Démare
IAM Cycling: Heinrich Haussler, Leigh Howard
Lampre-Merida: Diego Ulissi, Davide Cimolai, Rui Costa
Lotto Soudal: Tony Gallopin, Jurgen Roelandts
Movistar Team: JJ Lobato,
Orica-GreenEdge: Michael Matthews, Michael Albasini
Team Giant-Alpecin: Tom Dumoulin, Zico Waeytens
Team Katusha: Alexander Kristoff
Team LottoNl-Jumbo: Sep Vanmarcke, Moreno Hofland
Team Sky: Geraint Thomas, Michal Kwiatkowski, Ben Swift, Elia Viviani
Tinkoff Team: Peter Sagan
Trek-Segafredo: Fabian Cancellara, Niccolò Bonifazio
Pro-Continental teams:
Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec:
Bardiani–CSF: Stefano Pirazzi
Bora–Argon 18: Sam Bennett
CCC–Sprandi–Polkowice: Simone Ponzi
Cofidis: Nacer Bouhanni
Southeast–Venezuela: Filippo Pozzato
Team Novo Nordisk: Javier Megias Leal
Provisional starters
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr)
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita)
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita)
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze)
|8
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel)
|12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu)
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra)
|14
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger)
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can)
|16
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
|17
|Christophe Riblon (Fra)
|18
|Jesse Sergent (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Marco Bandiera (Ita)
|22
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita)
|23
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|25
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita)
|27
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita)
|28
|Davide Vigano (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita)
|33
|Lars Boom (Ned)
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita)
|35
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr)
|36
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
|38
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Simone Andreetta (Ita)
|42
|Enrico Barbin (Ita)
|43
|Nicola Boem (Ita)
|44
|Mirco Maestri (Ita)
|45
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
|46
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
|47
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita)
|48
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita)
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|54
|Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux)
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|56
|Daniel Oss (Ita)
|57
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita)
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Shane Archbold (NZl)
|62
|Jan Barta (Cze)
|63
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
|64
|Sam Bennett (Irl)
|65
|Patrick Konrad (Aut)
|66
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut)
|67
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger)
|68
|Paul Voss (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Matti Breschel (Den)
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus)
|73
|Kristjan Koren (Slo)
|74
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned)
|75
|Moreno Moser (Ita)
|76
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu)
|77
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned)
|78
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Spa)
|82
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut)
|83
|Jan Hirt (Cze)
|84
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol)
|85
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol)
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol)
|87
|Simone Ponzi (Ita)
|88
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
|92
|Borut Bozic (Slo)
|93
|Jerome Cousin (Fra)
|94
|Christophe Laporte (Fra)
|95
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
|96
|Julien Simon (Fra)
|97
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra)
|98
|Anthony Turgis (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)
|102
|Mark Cavendish (GBr)
|103
|Stephen Cummings (GBr)
|104
|Nathan Haas (Aus)
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|106
|Serge Pauwels (Bel)
|107
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg)
|108
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Tom Boonen (Bel)
|112
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col)
|113
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita)
|115
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
|116
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|117
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)
|118
|Julien Vermote (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Arnaud Demare (Fra)
|122
|Mickael Delage (Fra)
|123
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu)
|124
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
|125
|Kevin Reza (Fra)
|126
|Anthony Roux (Fra)
|127
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra)
|128
|Arthur Vichot (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Martin Elmiger (Swi)
|132
|Leigh Howard (Aus)
|133
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
|134
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor)
|135
|Roger Kluge (Ger)
|136
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col)
|137
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat)
|138
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Diego Ulissi (Ita)
|142
|Matteo Bono (Ita)
|143
|Davide Cimolai (Ita)
|144
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por)
|145
|Marko Kump (Slo)
|146
|Sacha Modolo (Ita)
|147
|Manuele Mori (Ita)
|148
|Luka Pibernik (Slo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Jens Debusschere (Bel)
|152
|Tony Gallopin (Fra)
|154
|Adam Hansen (Aus)
|155
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel)
|156
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger)
|157
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel)
|158
|Tim Wellens (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc)
|162
|Alex Dowsett (GBr)
|163
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
|164
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por)
|165
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa)
|166
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)
|167
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa)
|168
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|172
|Michael Albasini (Swi)
|173
|Sam Bewley (NZl)
|174
|Mathew Hayman (Aus)
|175
|Daryl Impey (Rsa)
|176
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den)
|177
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
|178
|Luka Mezgec (Slo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
|182
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa)
|183
|Manuel Belletti (Ita)
|184
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|185
|Samuele Conti (Ita)
|186
|Andrea Fedi (Ita)
|187
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita)
|188
|Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
|192
|Nikias Arndt (Ger)
|193
|Roy Curvers (Ned)
|194
|Koen De Kort (Ned)
|195
|Simon Geschke (Ger)
|196
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned)
|197
|Albert Timmer (Ned)
|198
|Zico Waeytens (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
|202
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor)
|203
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
|204
|Marco Haller (Aut)
|205
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus)
|206
|Michael Morkov (Den)
|207
|Simon Spilak (Slo)
|208
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|211
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
|212
|Moreno Hofland (Ned)
|213
|Tom Leezer (Ned)
|214
|Paul Martens (Ger)
|215
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned)
|216
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)
|217
|Jos Van Emden (Ned)
|218
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|221
|Scott Ambrose (NZl)
|222
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel)
|223
|Joonas Henttala (Fin)
|224
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|225
|Javier Mejias Leal (Spa)
|226
|Andrea Peron (Ita)
|227
|Charles Planet (Fra)
|228
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|231
|Geraint Thomas (GBr)
|232
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr)
|233
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|234
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|235
|Luke Rowe (GBr)
|236
|Ian Stannard (GBr)
|237
|Ben Swift (GBr)
|238
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|241
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi)
|242
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
|243
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita)
|244
|Marco Coledan (Ita)
|245
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|246
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
|247
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
|248
|Grégory Rast (Swi)
