Milan-San Remo provisional start list

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan was second on the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Despite finishing second, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gives a thumbs up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish was the last rider over the line on stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Filippo Pozzato (Southeast - Venezuela) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Milan-San Remo race organisers RCS Sport have released the provisional start list for the 107th edition of La Classicissima featuring the likes of World Champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), former winners Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela).

2015 champion John Degenkolb will miss the race as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a training ride accident when he and his Giant-Alpecin teammates were hit by a car in Spain.

The 18 WorldTours teams will line up in Milan's Piazza del Duomo on March 19 alongside seven Pro-Continental wild card teams; Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec, Bardiani–CSF, Bora–Argon 18, CCC–Sprandi–Polkowice, Cofidis, Southeast–Venezuela and Team Novo Nordisk. The 2016 edition of the race is almost identical to the 2015 percoroso with traffic work at Genova-Voltri reducing the length of the race from 293 to 291 kilometres.

Twice fourth and once a runner-up, Sagan will start the race as one of the favourites for victory and would be the first world champion since Eddy Merckx in 1975 to win the race in the rainbow bands. 2008 winner Cancellara will start with a strong team backing his final bid for victory, including Niccolò Bonifazio, fifth at last year's race.

Kristoff and Matthews, second and third in 2015, will start the race with favourite status as both riders have enjoyed winning starts to the season. Kristoff will be missing Luca Paolini but will Michael Morkov and Jacopo Guarnieri. Matthews' bid to become the third Australian to win Milan-San Remo is boosted by an Orica-GreenEdge squad of Luka Mezgec, Chris Juul Jensen and Sam Bewley with Michael Albasini as a wildcard.

BMC's Belgian duo of Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert, Etixx-QuickStep's Fernando Gaviria, Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni and Astana's Vincenzo Nibali add further depth to field of starters.

20 teams and the main names as of March 14:

WorldTour teams:

AG2R La Mondiale: Jan Bakelants

Astana Pro Team: Vincenzo Nibali, Alexey Lutsenko

BMC Racing Team: Greg Van Avermaet, Philippe Gilbert

Cannondale Pro Cycling: Ramunas Navardauskas, Matti Breschel

Dimension Data: Mark Cavendish, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg

Etixx-Quick-Step: Tom Boonen, Fernando Gaviria Rendon, Zdenek Stybar

FDJ: Arnaud Démare

IAM Cycling: Heinrich Haussler, Leigh Howard

Lampre-Merida: Diego Ulissi, Davide Cimolai, Rui Costa

Lotto Soudal: Tony Gallopin, Jurgen Roelandts

Movistar Team: JJ Lobato,

Orica-GreenEdge: Michael Matthews, Michael Albasini

Team Giant-Alpecin: Tom Dumoulin, Zico Waeytens

Team Katusha: Alexander Kristoff

Team LottoNl-Jumbo: Sep Vanmarcke, Moreno Hofland

Team Sky: Geraint Thomas, Michal Kwiatkowski, Ben Swift, Elia Viviani

Tinkoff Team: Peter Sagan

Trek-Segafredo: Fabian Cancellara, Niccolò Bonifazio

Pro-Continental teams:

Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec:

Bardiani–CSF: Stefano Pirazzi

Bora–Argon 18: Sam Bennett

CCC–Sprandi–Polkowice: Simone Ponzi

Cofidis: Nacer Bouhanni

Southeast–Venezuela: Filippo Pozzato

Team Novo Nordisk: Javier Megias Leal

Provisional starters

Tinkoff Team # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) 8 Matteo Tosatto (Ita)

AG2R La Mondiale # Rider Name (Country) Team 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) 12 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) 13 Axel Domont (Fra) 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) 15 Hugo Houle (Can) 16 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) 17 Christophe Riblon (Fra) 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl)

Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec # Rider Name (Country) Team 21 Marco Bandiera (Ita) 22 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) 23 Marco Frapporti (Ita) 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) 25 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) 27 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) 28 Davide Vigano (Ita)

Astana Pro Team # Rider Name (Country) Team 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) 32 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) 33 Lars Boom (Ned) 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) 35 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) 36 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) 37 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) 38 Gatis Smukulis (Lat)

Bardiani CSF # Rider Name (Country) Team 41 Simone Andreetta (Ita) 42 Enrico Barbin (Ita) 43 Nicola Boem (Ita) 44 Mirco Maestri (Ita) 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) 46 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) 47 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) 48 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)

BMC Racing Team # Rider Name (Country) Team 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) 54 Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux) 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) 56 Daniel Oss (Ita) 57 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi)

Bora-Argon 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 61 Shane Archbold (NZl) 62 Jan Barta (Cze) 63 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) 64 Sam Bennett (Irl) 65 Patrick Konrad (Aut) 66 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) 67 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) 68 Paul Voss (Ger)

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team # Rider Name (Country) Team 71 Matti Breschel (Den) 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) 73 Kristjan Koren (Slo) 74 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) 75 Moreno Moser (Ita) 76 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) 77 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) 78 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned)

CCC Sprandi Polkowice # Rider Name (Country) Team 81 Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Spa) 82 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) 83 Jan Hirt (Cze) 84 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) 85 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) 87 Simone Ponzi (Ita) 88 Davide Rebellin (Ita)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits # Rider Name (Country) Team 91 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) 92 Borut Bozic (Slo) 93 Jerome Cousin (Fra) 94 Christophe Laporte (Fra) 95 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) 96 Julien Simon (Fra) 97 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) 98 Anthony Turgis (Fra)

Dimension Data # Rider Name (Country) Team 101 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) 102 Mark Cavendish (GBr) 103 Stephen Cummings (GBr) 104 Nathan Haas (Aus) 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) 106 Serge Pauwels (Bel) 107 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) 108 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)

Etixx - Quick Step # Rider Name (Country) Team 111 Tom Boonen (Bel) 112 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) 113 Yves Lampaert (Bel) 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) 115 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) 116 Matteo Trentin (Ita) 117 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) 118 Julien Vermote (Bel)

FDJ # Rider Name (Country) Team 121 Arnaud Demare (Fra) 122 Mickael Delage (Fra) 123 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) 124 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) 125 Kevin Reza (Fra) 126 Anthony Roux (Fra) 127 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) 128 Arthur Vichot (Fra)

IAM Cycling # Rider Name (Country) Team 131 Martin Elmiger (Swi) 132 Leigh Howard (Aus) 133 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) 134 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) 135 Roger Kluge (Ger) 136 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) 137 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) 138 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel)

Lampre - Merida # Rider Name (Country) Team 141 Diego Ulissi (Ita) 142 Matteo Bono (Ita) 143 Davide Cimolai (Ita) 144 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) 145 Marko Kump (Slo) 146 Sacha Modolo (Ita) 147 Manuele Mori (Ita) 148 Luka Pibernik (Slo)

Lotto Soudal # Rider Name (Country) Team 151 Jens Debusschere (Bel) 152 Tony Gallopin (Fra) 154 Adam Hansen (Aus) 155 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) 156 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) 157 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) 158 Tim Wellens (Bel)

Movistar Team # Rider Name (Country) Team 161 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) 162 Alex Dowsett (GBr) 163 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) 164 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) 165 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) 166 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) 167 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) 168 Giovanni Visconti (Ita)

Orica-GreenEdge # Rider Name (Country) Team 171 Michael Matthews (Aus) 172 Michael Albasini (Swi) 173 Sam Bewley (NZl) 174 Mathew Hayman (Aus) 175 Daryl Impey (Rsa) 176 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) 177 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) 178 Luka Mezgec (Slo)

Southeast-Venezuela # Rider Name (Country) Team 181 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) 182 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) 183 Manuel Belletti (Ita) 184 Matteo Busato (Ita) 185 Samuele Conti (Ita) 186 Andrea Fedi (Ita) 187 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) 188 Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col)

Team Giant-Alpecin # Rider Name (Country) Team 191 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) 192 Nikias Arndt (Ger) 193 Roy Curvers (Ned) 194 Koen De Kort (Ned) 195 Simon Geschke (Ger) 196 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) 197 Albert Timmer (Ned) 198 Zico Waeytens (Bel)

Team Katusha # Rider Name (Country) Team 201 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) 202 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) 203 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) 204 Marco Haller (Aut) 205 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) 206 Michael Morkov (Den) 207 Simon Spilak (Slo) 208 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa)

Team LottoNL-Jumbo # Rider Name (Country) Team 211 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) 212 Moreno Hofland (Ned) 213 Tom Leezer (Ned) 214 Paul Martens (Ger) 215 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) 216 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) 217 Jos Van Emden (Ned) 218 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel)

Team Novo Nordisk # Rider Name (Country) Team 221 Scott Ambrose (NZl) 222 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) 223 Joonas Henttala (Fin) 224 David Lozano Riba (Spa) 225 Javier Mejias Leal (Spa) 226 Andrea Peron (Ita) 227 Charles Planet (Fra) 228 Martijn Verschoor (Ned)

Team Sky # Rider Name (Country) Team 231 Geraint Thomas (GBr) 232 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) 233 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) 234 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) 235 Luke Rowe (GBr) 236 Ian Stannard (GBr) 237 Ben Swift (GBr) 238 Elia Viviani (Ita)