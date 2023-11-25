Fleur Moors recovered from ruptured kidney, returns to racing at Dublin World Cup

Fleur Moors has recovered from a ruptured kidney sustained in a crash while training ahead of the C2 race that was held in October in Beringen, Belgium, and will return to competition at the Cyclocross World Cup held in Dublin on Sunday.

The 18-year-old who competes under the Baloise Trek Lions during the cyclocross season said she's feeling "good" and ready to make her return to competition.

"I feel like I'm coming back extra good. I don't like to sit still and I want to progress," Moors said in an interview with Sporza.

Moors landed a two-year contract with Lidl-Trek and will make her debut with the Women's WorldTour team in 2024. She is part of a group of four junior riders stepping up with the American team next season.

Moors had a remarkable season this year having won the European road race title for juniors, finished third in the World Championships in Glasgow and won a stage of the Watersley Challenge Juniors.

Moors also competes in the cyclocross discipline, alongside Lucinda Brand, Shirin van Anrooij, and Thibau Nys, who all race with Baloise Trek Lions.

Last year, Moors landed in the top 10 of the elite women's World Cup in Dublin and is anticipating a strong return this weekend.

"Now I feel good. I'm happy to be able to start again. There is still a bit of work to be done, especially in terms of explosiveness. But it is OK. We will see what the first cyclo-cross race gives," she said about her return to Dublin on Sunday.

"Normally I get a mental blow when I'm unlucky, but now I feel like coming back extra good. I don't like to sit still and I want progress."

Moors said that she has enjoyed combining road and cyclocross racing and that she is looking to target the Belgian Championships in January.

"I'm now looking forward to cyclocross. As a first-year prospect, I have to aim for the championships this season. I like to ride with the pros and my results don't matter much. I can't compete for the podium anyway and then everything is good for me."