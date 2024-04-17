Flèche Wallonne winner Kasia Niewiadoma: 'I hope people will be inspired'

By Laura Weislo
published

Polish rider takes her first Classics win in five years on Mur de Huy

Kasia Niewiadoma celebrates her win in La Fleche Wallonne Femmes
Kasia Niewiadoma celebrates her win in La Fleche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, Kasia Niewiadoma celebrated not only her individual and Canyon-SRAM's team result but also confirmation that her continued belief in herself and her strength would pay off one day. 

Last year, Niewiadoma broke a drought of almost five years without a victory when she won the UCI Gravel World Championship in her first outing in the sport's newest discipline. The result came after a slew of near-misses dating back to her last victories in 2019.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

