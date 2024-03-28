Flanders Classics call for more respect for riders ahead of Sunday's Tour of Flanders
'Do not stand on the road, do not cross the road or stand on the raised medians' says Van Den Spiegel
Ahead of Sunday's Tour of Flanders, Flanders Classics CEO Tomas Van Den Spiegel and Governor of East Flanders Carina Van Cauter have called on fans to show more respect for the riders.
Last week's E3 Saxo Classic saw riders race between spectators lined up at both sides of the road as well as packed onto the raised median in the middle of the road. Race winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) could be seen remonstrating with spectators as he rode solo to the finish.
Meanwhile, at Gent-Wevelgem Women at the weekend, a fan reached across and touched/pushed World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), with the incident also caught on camera.
"The public road between the red and green flag is for exclusively for the riders. Do not stand on the road, do not cross the road or stand on the raised medians," warned both Van Den Spiegel and Van Cauter ahead of Belgium's biggest race this weekend.
"We provide many closing gates during the important sections of the race so that such situations are less frequent during the Tour of Flanders but you must always guarantee riders a free lane.
"Be careful with your mobile phone, make sure the focus is always on the sport. Have respect for the riders."
WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?!?We shouldn't tolerate this, we really shouldn't... 🤯😡 pic.twitter.com/YIDOm18WRkMarch 25, 2024
As an American who is envious of anyone living in close enough proximity that they can attend these races roadside, I’m shocked by the self righteousness & privileged attitude of some fans Stepping into the road booing riders,👎&🖕towards the 🌈 jersey It’s unreal to me 😢😤 pic.twitter.com/bclcBJmNgNMarch 23, 2024
