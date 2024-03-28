Flanders Classics call for more respect for riders ahead of Sunday's Tour of Flanders

By Dani Ostanek
published

'Do not stand on the road, do not cross the road or stand on the raised medians' says Van Den Spiegel

Mathieu van der Poel had a run-in with roadside fans during the E3 Saxo Classic
Mathieu van der Poel had a run-in with roadside fans during the E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Ahead of Sunday's Tour of Flanders, Flanders Classics CEO Tomas Van Den Spiegel and Governor of East Flanders Carina Van Cauter have called on fans to show more respect for the riders.

Last week's E3 Saxo Classic saw riders race between spectators lined up at both sides of the road as well as packed onto the raised median in the middle of the road. Race winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) could be seen remonstrating with spectators as he rode solo to the finish.

Dani Ostanek
