'Riders need to know when to brake and avoid risks' - Giuseppe Saronni calls for riders to take responsibility for their actions

Former Giro d'Italia winner recalls when patrons of the peloton enforced discipline

The Giro d'Italia race director slows the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former double Giro d'Italia winner and former world champion Giuseppe Saronni has called on the riders to take responsibility for their actions, to limit the intrinsic risk of racing, and so reduce the chance of crashes. 

Saronni was one of the patrons of the Italian peloton in the eighties as he battled with Francesco Moser. He then became a television commentator and team manager, and has always spoken his mind about racing and safety. 

