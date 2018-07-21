Fire sale on The Holy Week after Peter Sagan's third Tour de France stage win

Peter Sagan wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan winning again – taking his third stage win at the 2018 Tour de France with victory in Valence on stage 13 – what better way to celebrate than by watching Cyclingnews Films' production of The Holy Week? For a limited time, it's yours to own for just $2.99.

Follow exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the eve of the Tour of Flanders all the way through to the day of Sagan's victory at Paris-Roubaix, with fantastic footage of world champion Sagan, Flanders champion Niki Terpstra and Greg Van Avermaet – who went on to enjoy a week in the yellow jersey at this year's Tour – during one of professional cycling's most important, and enjoyable, weeks of the year.

So if your appetite's been whetted both by Sagan's Tour exploits and by stage 9 of this year's Tour, which took the riders back to the pavé of Roubaix, this is a film that you're going to find is right up your (cobbled) alley.

Take our world for it when we say that The Holy Week is the next best thing to being there for the very special week in spring between Flanders in Belgium and Roubaix in northern France.

And why stop there? Cyclingnews Films' second production – Crescendo, which is a stunning behind-the-scenes look at the final week of this year's Giro d'Italia – is also available to buy for just $3.99.

That's both Cyclingnews films to own and watch forever for just $6.98. It doesn't get much better than that – but be quick, as this offer only lasts for the next 24 hours.

Purchase THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo for just $2.99, and our Giro d'Italia film, CRESCENDO, for just $3.99.