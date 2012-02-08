Final day of Challenge Mallorca cancelled due to snow

Image 1 of 2 The peloton was all bundled up for an unusually icy Mallorca Challenge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Sky) claimed a solo victory in Deia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The final day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca has been cancelled due to snowfall on the climbs of the Puerto de Soller and Puig Major. Wednesday’s Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana will not take place as organisers were unable to find an alternative route following the closure of the road over the Puerto de Soller.

The race is the latest to be affected by the extreme weather conditions that have struck Europe in the past week. The routes of a number of stages of the Étoile de Bessèges were altered due to ice and snow in France, while Saturday’s GP Costa degli Etruschi in Italy was also shortened slightly due to the conditions.

While snow has blocked the uplands of the Serra de Tramuntana, many in the peloton will train in the more temperate conditions along the coast of the island. “It does look cold up there,” Cadel Evans (BMC) said via Twitter. “We go training anyway...on a warmer part of the island.”

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) sprinted to victory on the opening two races of the Challenge Mallorca, the Trofeo Palma and Trofeo Migjorn, while Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) won the hilly Trofeo Deià in wintry conditions on Tuesday.