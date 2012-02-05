Fenn quick off the mark in Palma
Briton beats Schulze and Porsev in sprint finish
Andy Fenn got his Omega Pharma-Quick Step career off to a perfect start in Mallorca on Sunday when he sprinted to victory in the Trofeo Palma. The young Briton delivered a pitch-perfect performance in the finishing straight, powering clear of Andre Schulze (Team NetApp) and Alesander Porsev (Katusha) to take the win.
Bronze medallist in the under 23 road race at the Worlds in Copenhagen last year, Fenn spent 2011 with the Irish Continental outfit An Post-Sean Kelly. It was testimony to Omega Pharma-Quick Step’s belief in Fenn’s potential that they worked for the youngster in his first race with the WorldTour squad.
“I'm ecstatic," Fenn said afterwards. "I've been dreaming of a victory like this. The team did some extraordinary work. In the last 3 laps we took charge of the race. In the final Matteo Trentin carried me splendidly and I managed to win. It's my first success as a pro; the joy is indescribable. I can't wait to share it with my teammates this evening."
The traditional curtain raiser on the Spanish season, the racing at the Trofeo Palma was a distinctly low-key affair, with Sunday’s criterium a prelude to the sterner tests to come later in the week.
A number of breakaways attempted to forge clear in the opening laps, but none succeeded in gaining a lead in excess of a minute, and in the finale, it was Omega Pharma-Quick Step who took matters in hand and set up Fenn for the win.
Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) and his dauphins Andy and Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) were among the big names in action, but all eyes were on Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the start line in Palma. One day before the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues its verdict on his positive test for clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France, the Spaniard finished a discreet 98th. Contador left for his home in Pinto after the race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:23:53
|2
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|Alesander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|8
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
|12
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|14
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|17
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|22
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|23
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|24
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|25
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus
|26
|Jose Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|27
|Ruben Jimenez (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|28
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|29
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|30
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion-Abus
|31
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
|32
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
|33
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus
|36
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|37
|Ciryl Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|38
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|39
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijk
|40
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|42
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus
|43
|Kastantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Pro Cycling
|44
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|45
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Orbea Continental
|46
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental
|47
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|50
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
|51
|Ruben Perez (Ita) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|53
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|55
|Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|56
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:08
|58
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|59
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|60
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|61
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|62
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|63
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia
|64
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus
|65
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|68
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|69
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|70
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Mikel Baguesaritz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|72
|Joni Silva (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|73
|Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|74
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
|75
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|76
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|77
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar
|78
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|80
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|82
|Luis Henao (Col) Sky Procycling
|83
|Omar Fraire (Spa) Orbea Continental
|84
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Roman Osuna (Spa) Andalucia
|86
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|87
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|88
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Pro Cycling
|89
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|90
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|91
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
|92
|Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
|93
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|94
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|95
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|96
|Fco. Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|97
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|98
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|101
|Karster Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|103
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|104
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|105
|Marc Reynes (Spa) Nutrixxion-Abus
|106
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|110
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|111
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|113
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|114
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|115
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|116
|Guillaume Levarvet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|117
|Frank Boyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|119
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Europcar
|121
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|122
|Igor Romero (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Juan Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|124
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|125
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
|126
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|127
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|129
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|130
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Jose Vega (Spa) Andalucia
|132
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|133
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|134
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
|135
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|136
|Alberto Marinojean Marc (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|137
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|138
|Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|139
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|142
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
|143
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|145
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|148
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|149
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar
|150
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|151
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|152
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|153
|Dion Beukeboon (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
|154
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|155
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
|157
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|158
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:37
|159
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|0:00:39
|160
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|161
|Grisha Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:43
|162
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:45
|163
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:50
|164
|Cristophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|165
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:53
|166
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:00:54
|167
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:56
|168
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|169
|Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:01:12
|170
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|0:01:25
|171
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|172
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) BMC Racing Team
|174
|Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|175
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:10
|176
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:13
|177
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:02:15
