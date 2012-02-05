Image 1 of 18 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) was in demand on the eve of the CAS verdict into his positive test for clenbuterol at the 2012 Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Schleck on the front in Mallorca (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 18 Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans at the start in Palma (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 18 Alberto Contador - staying warm or hiding? (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 18 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gets in one last race before his CAS verdict is announced. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 18 Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Palma (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 18 Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the first round of the Mallorca Challenge (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 18 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) signed on for one day of racing in Mallorca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 The peloton in the early stages of the Trofeo Palma. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Many riders were making their seasonal debuts in Mallorca on Sunday. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) takes a resounding win in Palma. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) got his top-level career off to a fine start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 See you in July? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of the Trofeo Palma. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Eye of the storm. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in action at the Trofeo Palma. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck on the eve of the CAS verdict. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before the start of the Trofeo Palma. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continues his season in Mallorca (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Andy Fenn got his Omega Pharma-Quick Step career off to a perfect start in Mallorca on Sunday when he sprinted to victory in the Trofeo Palma. The young Briton delivered a pitch-perfect performance in the finishing straight, powering clear of Andre Schulze (Team NetApp) and Alesander Porsev (Katusha) to take the win.

Bronze medallist in the under 23 road race at the Worlds in Copenhagen last year, Fenn spent 2011 with the Irish Continental outfit An Post-Sean Kelly. It was testimony to Omega Pharma-Quick Step’s belief in Fenn’s potential that they worked for the youngster in his first race with the WorldTour squad.

“I'm ecstatic," Fenn said afterwards. "I've been dreaming of a victory like this. The team did some extraordinary work. In the last 3 laps we took charge of the race. In the final Matteo Trentin carried me splendidly and I managed to win. It's my first success as a pro; the joy is indescribable. I can't wait to share it with my teammates this evening."

The traditional curtain raiser on the Spanish season, the racing at the Trofeo Palma was a distinctly low-key affair, with Sunday’s criterium a prelude to the sterner tests to come later in the week.

A number of breakaways attempted to forge clear in the opening laps, but none succeeded in gaining a lead in excess of a minute, and in the finale, it was Omega Pharma-Quick Step who took matters in hand and set up Fenn for the win.

Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) and his dauphins Andy and Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) were among the big names in action, but all eyes were on Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the start line in Palma. One day before the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues its verdict on his positive test for clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France, the Spaniard finished a discreet 98th. Contador left for his home in Pinto after the race.

