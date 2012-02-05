Trending

Fenn quick off the mark in Palma

Briton beats Schulze and Porsev in sprint finish

Image 1 of 18

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) was in demand on the eve of the CAS verdict into his positive test for clenbuterol at the 2012 Tour de France.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) was in demand on the eve of the CAS verdict into his positive test for clenbuterol at the 2012 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Schleck on the front in Mallorca

Schleck on the front in Mallorca
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans at the start in Palma

Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans at the start in Palma
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Alberto Contador - staying warm or hiding?

Alberto Contador - staying warm or hiding?
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 18

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gets in one last race before his CAS verdict is announced.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gets in one last race before his CAS verdict is announced.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Palma

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Palma
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the first round of the Mallorca Challenge

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the first round of the Mallorca Challenge
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) signed on for one day of racing in Mallorca.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) signed on for one day of racing in Mallorca.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

The peloton in the early stages of the Trofeo Palma.

The peloton in the early stages of the Trofeo Palma.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Many riders were making their seasonal debuts in Mallorca on Sunday.

Many riders were making their seasonal debuts in Mallorca on Sunday.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) takes a resounding win in Palma.

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) takes a resounding win in Palma.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) got his top-level career off to a fine start.

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) got his top-level career off to a fine start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

See you in July? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of the Trofeo Palma.

See you in July? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of the Trofeo Palma.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Eye of the storm. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before the start.

Eye of the storm. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in action at the Trofeo Palma.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in action at the Trofeo Palma.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck on the eve of the CAS verdict.

Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck on the eve of the CAS verdict.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before the start of the Trofeo Palma.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before the start of the Trofeo Palma.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continues his season in Mallorca

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continues his season in Mallorca
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Andy Fenn got his Omega Pharma-Quick Step career off to a perfect start in Mallorca on Sunday when he sprinted to victory in the Trofeo Palma. The young Briton delivered a pitch-perfect performance in the finishing straight, powering clear of Andre Schulze (Team NetApp) and Alesander Porsev (Katusha) to take the win.

Bronze medallist in the under 23 road race at the Worlds in Copenhagen last year, Fenn spent 2011 with the Irish Continental outfit An Post-Sean Kelly. It was testimony to Omega Pharma-Quick Step’s belief in Fenn’s potential that they worked for the youngster in his first race with the WorldTour squad.

“I'm ecstatic," Fenn said afterwards. "I've been dreaming of a victory like this. The team did some extraordinary work. In the last 3 laps we took charge of the race. In the final Matteo Trentin carried me splendidly and I managed to win. It's my first success as a pro; the joy is indescribable. I can't wait to share it with my teammates this evening."

The traditional curtain raiser on the Spanish season, the racing at the Trofeo Palma was a distinctly low-key affair, with Sunday’s criterium a prelude to the sterner tests to come later in the week.

A number of breakaways attempted to forge clear in the opening laps, but none succeeded in gaining a lead in excess of a minute, and in the finale, it was Omega Pharma-Quick Step who took matters in hand and set up Fenn for the win.

Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) and his dauphins Andy and Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) were among the big names in action, but all eyes were on Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the start line in Palma. One day before the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues its verdict on his positive test for clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France, the Spaniard finished a discreet 98th. Contador left for his home in Pinto after the race.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:23:53
2Andre Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
3Alesander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
4Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
6Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
7Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
8Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
9Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
11Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar
12Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
14Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
17Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
18Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
19Jonas Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
20Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
22Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
23Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
24Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
25Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus
26Jose Cano (Spa) Andalucia
27Ruben Jimenez (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
29Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
30Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion-Abus
31Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar
32Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto-Belisol
33Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
34Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus
36Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
37Ciryl Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
38Mats Boeve (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
39Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijk
40Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank
41Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
42Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus
43Kastantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Pro Cycling
44Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
45Carlos Barbero (Spa) Orbea Continental
46Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental
47Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
48Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
49Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
50Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
51Ruben Perez (Ita) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52David Lopez (Spa) Movistar
53Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
54Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
55Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
56Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:08
58Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
59Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
60Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
61Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
62Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
63Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia
64Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Abus
65Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
66Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
67Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
68Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
69Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
70Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Mikel Baguesaritz (Spa) Orbea Continental
72Joni Silva (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
73Alexander Ryabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
74Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank
75Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
76Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
77Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar
78Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
79Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
80Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
81Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
82Luis Henao (Col) Sky Procycling
83Omar Fraire (Spa) Orbea Continental
84Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Roman Osuna (Spa) Andalucia
86Andreas Klöden (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
87Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
88Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Pro Cycling
89David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
90David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
91Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
92Juan Horrach (Spa) Katusha Team
93Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
94Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
95David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
96Fco. Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
97Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
98Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
99Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
101Karster Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
103Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
104Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
105Marc Reynes (Spa) Nutrixxion-Abus
106Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
108Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
110Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
111Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
112Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
113Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
114Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
115Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
116Guillaume Levarvet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
117Frank Boyer (Fra) Team Europcar
118Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
119Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Europcar
121Adrian Saez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
122Igor Romero (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Juan Garate (Spa) Rabobank
124Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
125Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos-BH-Castilla y Leon
126Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
127Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
128Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
129John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
130Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
131Jose Vega (Spa) Andalucia
132Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
133Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
134Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
135Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
136Alberto Marinojean Marc (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
137Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
138Jakob Fulsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
139Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
141Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
142Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
143Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
145Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
146Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
147Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
148Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
149Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar
150Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
151Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
152Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
153Dion Beukeboon (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijk
154Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
155Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
156Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha Team
157Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
158Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:37
159Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp0:00:39
160Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
161Grisha Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:43
162Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:45
163Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:50
164Cristophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
165Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:53
166Dean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing0:00:54
167Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:56
168Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
169Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:12
170Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp0:01:25
171Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
172Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
173Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) BMC Racing Team
174Lars Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
175Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:10
176Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto-Belisol0:02:13
177Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:02:15

 

Latest on Cyclingnews