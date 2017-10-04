Moscon denies causing Reichenbach crash

Image 1 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) attacking during Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finishes Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) at Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) has hit back at claims from the FDJ team that he caused Sebastien Reichenbach to crash during the Tre Valli Varesine due to 'dangerous behavior', insisting the crash was nothing to do with him.

The Swiss rider fractured his elbow in the crash and will require surgery.

According to today's La Gazzetta dello Sport, Reichenbach apparently told paramedics that he had an argument with another rider, without saying who. The FDJ team pointed the finger at Moscon, posting their accusation on Twitter in French and English.

"The crash has been caused by the dangerous behavior of one of his opponents, Gianni Moscon," the French team Tweeted.

The FDJ team has not replied to a request for further comment on the incident. After their initial tweet, they added: "Let us invest our energies on wishing a good recovery to Seb, who came back in shape after having experienced physical problems this season."

FDJ and Moscon have endured a difficult relationship this season. Moscon was suspended for six weeks by his own team for racially abusing FDJ rider Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie. Details of the abuse emerged after Reichenbach tweeted about it. Reza and FDJ accepted Moscon's apology at the time.

Moscon's strong results this the season were also overshadowed by a disqualification from the UCI Road World Championships for holding onto the Italian team car while chasing back from a crash. Moscon finished seventh at the Tre Valli Varesine race. Team Sky preferred not to comment before the full facts of the incident became clear.

Moscon did not reply to calls and messages from Cyclingnews but denied causing Reichenbach's crash when contacted by La Gazzetta dello Sport soon after the race.

"It's not true. It's nothing to do with me. We were on a section of rough road and Reichenbach's hands slipped from his handlebars. I've never spoken to him in my life."

Moscon also Tweeted a message in English: "I'm very sorry to hear that @reichenbach_seb was hurt after it was an accident in today's race. I wish him the best recovery."