Moscon disqualified from Worlds road race - Video

Gianni Moscon was disqualified from his 29th place finish in the elite men's road race of the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen. The Italian was caught up in a crash on the penultimate lap and made an improbable comeback to the front group which later emerged to be in part the result of an extended tow from the team car.

The video emerged on social media after Moscon marked a dangerous move by Julian Alaphilippe (France) over the top of Salmon Hill and then helped set up the sprint for teammate Matteo Trentin, who went on to finish fourth.

The UCI's action was similar to one it made in 2015 to expel Vincenzo Nibali from the Vuelta a España after video emerged of him being towed back to the peloton following a crash.

