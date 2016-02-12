Fabian Cancellara's 2016 Trek Madone - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 The 'Control Centre' on the down tube allows for mechanical adjustments (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 15 Fabian Cancellara's 2016 Trek Madone (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 15 Trek's ISOspeed Decoupler allows for flex in the seat tube, enhancing comfort (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 15 Cancellara is using Veloflex Roubaix 25mm tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 15 Fabian Cancellara's 2016 Trek Madone (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 15 The front brake is tucked up against the frame (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 15 Trek's 'Bat Cage' bottle cage (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 15 The front end (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 15 Cancellara's custom handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 15 The integrated front end with aero bars (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 15 The 'Control Centre' on the down tube allows for mechanical adjustments (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 15 A small Cancellara sticker is the only aesthetic personalisation (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 15 Cancellara opts for mechanical Shimano Dura Ace 9000 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 15 Fabian Cancellara's 2016 Trek Madone (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 15 Unfussy glossy red paint job for Cancellara this season (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Fabian Cancellara has always favoured the Domane in the past five seasons he has spent riding a Trek but this year he has made the switch over to the more aero-focused Madone.

As you can see in the photo gallery above, one of the reasons for the switch may be that Trek have moved the 'IsoSpeed Decoupler' technology over to the Madone - a mechanical pivot at the seat tube-top tube intersection that allows for greater flex and therefore enhanced comfort. It's certainly an important feature for one of the most successful cobbled Classics riders in the sport's history.

Cancellara is sticking with mechanical shifting and is running Shimano Dura Ace 9000 with a 53/39 chainring and SRM power meter. His handlebars are custom-made and feature an angled section in the middle rather than a smooth curve.

The aero features on the bike include an integrated front end with aero bars, full internal cable routing, and a front centre-pull brake which is placed flush into the frame.

Cyclingnews got up close and personal with Cancellara's new bike for the 2016 season at the Dubai Tour and you can flick through the gallery above to see all the features.