Fabian Cancellara's 2016 Trek Madone - Gallery
A close look at the Swiss star's new bike, raced at the Dubai Tour
Fabian Cancellara has always favoured the Domane in the past five seasons he has spent riding a Trek but this year he has made the switch over to the more aero-focused Madone.
As you can see in the photo gallery above, one of the reasons for the switch may be that Trek have moved the 'IsoSpeed Decoupler' technology over to the Madone - a mechanical pivot at the seat tube-top tube intersection that allows for greater flex and therefore enhanced comfort. It's certainly an important feature for one of the most successful cobbled Classics riders in the sport's history.
Cancellara is sticking with mechanical shifting and is running Shimano Dura Ace 9000 with a 53/39 chainring and SRM power meter. His handlebars are custom-made and feature an angled section in the middle rather than a smooth curve.
The aero features on the bike include an integrated front end with aero bars, full internal cable routing, and a front centre-pull brake which is placed flush into the frame.
Cyclingnews got up close and personal with Cancellara's new bike for the 2016 season at the Dubai Tour and you can flick through the gallery above to see all the features.
