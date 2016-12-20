Fabian Cancellara wins second Swiss Sport award - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara becomes a member of the Laureus Academy (Image credit: @LaureusSport on Twitter) Image 2 of 5 Vicente Reynes Mimo models the new kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 3 of 5 Timothy Roe drops back for hydration and a quick chat (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 5 Cameron Bayly in the orange leader's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 5 of 5 Cam Meyer and Sam Welsford in the green and gold jerseys as the national madison champions (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

The recently retired Fabian Cancellara has been honoured at the 2016 Credit Suisse Sports Awards, winning the main prize for his feats this season which included the time trial gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games. Cancellara also won the award back in 2008.

The other athletes nominated for the prize included Tennis players Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Olympic Games mountain bike gold medallist Nino Schurter, Schwinger Matthias Glarner and Handballer Andy Schmid. Alpine skier Lara Gut won the women's award.

Cancellara secured the prize with 30.46% of the vote with Schurter in second place with 25.01% of the vote. US Open winner Wawrinka was third with 18.23% of the vote.

More on this story:

Cancellara has been feted in retirement and last month was inducted to Laureus World Sports Academy. Media type: Twitter

Media src: https://twitter.com/f_cancellara/status/810674620944830464

Media caption:

Vicente Reynes announces retirement at 35

Spanish rider Vicente Reynes has called time on his career at the age of 35, citing health problems for his decision to pursue new opportunities.

Reynes turned professional with Illes Balears-Banesto in 2004, racing with the Spanish squad until 2007 before moving onto Team Columbia. After three seasons, he moved to the Omega Pharma-Lotto squad before one final transfer to IAM Cycling from 2014.

The last race of Reynes' career was the Vuelta a Espana which he was forced to abandon on stage 4, the seventh Vuelta of his career.

"After all my health problems i decided to stop my cycling career!!thanks to all my fans friends and family!i hat amazing time thankseveryone," Reynes wrote on Twitter.

Media type: Twitter

Media src: https://twitter.com/vicentereynes/status/810864319583944704

Media caption:

Tim Roe leads list of new IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness signings

Former BMC rider Tim Roe will ride in the colours of Australian Continental team IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness from 2017 with the top domestic squad announcing its first official signings for the new year. Roe, 27, has spent the last two seasons with Drapac and will be aiming to get back to his best with the Continental outfit.

"We are happy to have Tim on the team. He’s another guy that we think with the right environment can get back to his best," co-team manager Andrew Christie-Johnston said.

Cameron Bayly will also join the team from 2017 after an impressive 2016 season with Attaque Gusto that included seventh overall at the Tour of Japan and 18th overall at the Tour of Taihu Lake with a final day crash while leading his crash bumping him down the standings. As previously reported by Cyclingnews, Chris Harper will also be joining the team and further bolsters the climbing and general classification roster.

Having ridden the Olympic Games for Australia in the road race and mountain bike events, Scott Bowden is a further addition to the squad as he looks to make the full-time move to the road. The team is also expected to announce several signings for its sprint squad this week.

The team also retains National Road Series (NRS) overall champion Joe Cooper, along with Anthony Giacoppo, Neil Van Der Ploeg, Sam Crome, Sean Lake, Pat Lane, Robbie Hucker and Jason Lea.

Cam Meyer and Sam Welsford team up for Australian madison title

Sam Welsford became the fourth rider to have won an Australian madison title with Cam Meyer and capped off a successful season in which he won a world title in the team pursuit and a silver medal in the same event at the Rio Olympic Games. Welsford also won the national individual pursuit title earlier in the year. For Meyer, the victory comes off the back of his return to the track that has seen him race the London and Gent Six Days in recent months.

"I don't know if it is people don't want to come back and ride with me or what is going on," Meyer said of his previous partners in the madison that included Leigh Howard, Jack Bobridge and Glenn O'Shea. "It is four different partners but this one was special to win as a WA duo. I have watched Sam going through the juniors and it was fantastic to ride with him and take the green and gold jersey back to WA. It is something special!"

For Welsford, the title was a dream come true particularly as it came with Meyer.

"Riding with Cam is incredible he has so much experience and so much knowledge about the Madison. He brings so much to the table and I can't put a price to it," he added as the duo finished with 97 points to their names.

Kelland O'Brien and Callum Scotson finished in second place on 65 points with the pairing of Rohan Wight and Alex Porter in third place, while Caleb Ewan and Mark Renshaw were eighth.