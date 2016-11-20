Fabian Cancellara honoured for outstanding career by national federation

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) won gold in the time trial in the Rio Olympic Games Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye at the at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) wins gold medal time trial in Rio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 MTB champion Jolanda Neff continues her road odyssey at La Fleche Wallonne Feminine (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Nino Schurter celebrates his Olympic gold medal

Fabian Cancellara was honoured by Swiss Cycling this week for his long and successful career, at the federation's annual gala, which also announced the riders of the year. The 35-year old put an end to his 16-year career this season, crowning his career with his second Olympic gold medal.

The Swiss rider can claim three Olympic medals, winning gold in time trials in Beijing in 2008 and Rio de Janeiro 2016. He also won silver in the road race in 2008. He also has four World Championship titles in the time trial, in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010, as well as 11 national titles.

Cancellara also starred in the Tour de France. He won the prologue of his first Tour in 2003, wearing the yellow jersey for two days. In total, over the years he won seven stages and wore the yellow jersey for 29 stages.

He was not just a time trialist, however, but also excelled in the Spring Classics. He won both Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders three times and Milan-San Remo once.

"In Fabian Cancellara, Swiss Cycling is losing one of its most successful riders of the last years. We heartily congratulate him on his outstanding career, wish him all the best for the future and hope that he remains in some aspect of cycling," the federation said on its website.

Riders of the year

Mountain bikers were named the top Swiss riders of the year, with the honours going to World and Olympic Champion Nino Schurter and Marathon World Champion Jolanda Neff. Young rider of the year was 19-year-old Sina Frei, who won the U-23 European title and was second in the Worlds, in only her first U23 year.

Neff won a second prize, as part of the best team of the year. The foursome of Neff, Lars Forster, Marcel Guerrini and Vital Albin won the gold medal for the Team Relay at the European Championships