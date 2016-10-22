Cancellara bids adieu in Japan Cup criterium - Gallery

Image 1 of 31 Japan Cup criterium winner Fumiyuki Beppu (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) on his way to the win in the Japan Cup criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 The Japan Cup criterium in Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 Fans lined the streets for the Japan Cup criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 The Japan Cup criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 Trek-Segafredo stand out in their high-vis kits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Fabian Cancellara leads a high-vis Trek-Segafredo train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Trek-Segafredo celebrate after the Japan Cup criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Jon Aberasturi, Fumiyuki Beppu and Manuele Mori (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 Kazuo Inoue and Joey Rosskopf on the intermediate sprint podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 Kazuo Inoue and Joey Rosskopf on the intermediate sprint podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 Mat Hayman (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) in his final races at the Japan Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) wins the Japan Cup criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) wins the Japan Cup criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 31 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) wins the Japan Cup criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 31 The Novo Nordisk riders await the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Japan Cup criterium winner Fumiyuki Beppu (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 Fabian Lienhard (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 The Japan Cup criterium in Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 Japanese fans with a likeness of Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 Jon Aberasturi, Fumiyuki Beppu and Manuele Mori (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabian Cancellara capped off his illustrious cycling career in the Japan Cup criterium, delivering his teammate Fumiyuki Beppu to the victory in Utsunomiya.

Cancellara had not raced since his gold medal performance in the Olympic Games time trial in August, but joined his Trek-Segafredo teammates one last time.

More: Fabian Cancellara: I already feel like an ex-rider

Jon Aberasturi (Team UKYO) and Manuele Mori of Lampre-Merida rounded out the podium on Saturday. The race is the prelude to tomorrow's Japan Cup Road Race.

"It was a fantastic team job," Beppu said. "And the spectators were unbelievable; it was like being on the Champs-Élysées. They were all cheering for Trek-Segafredo.

"The teamwork was perfect. Gregory Rast made the situation for the chase of the break, and Fabian, in his last race, and Mollema were great. And then Jasper (Stuyven) really did a perfect lead out. I had pressure to make the sprint, but they all made it so I had no stress. And I did it! We did a real professional job here."

In sharp contrast to the empty streets at the Abu Dhabi Tour, the roadsides were packed with fans for the criterium and were thrilled to see their home grown champion win again.

"Today was a great experience as usual in Japan," general manager Luca Guercilena said. "Lots of fun and activation from all the people. We are really proud to win for the second year in a row, especially a victory with Fumy. Here in Japan, that is a big value for us, and we are really happy with this performance."