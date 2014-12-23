News shorts: Kwiatkowski to start season in Argentina

Image 1 of 4 Michal Kwiatkowski shows off his new rainbow stripes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Marcel Kittel was in Paris for the Tour de France presentation (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) inred (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 It was a beautiful day for racing during the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kwiatkowski to start season in Argentina

World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski will start his season with Etixx-QuickStep at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina held from January 19-25. It will be the first time that a current road world champion will sport the rainbow jersey at the South American event.

The Polish rider competed in the 2013 edition of the Tour de San Luis where he wore the leader's jersey during one stage, and finished in third place in two stages.

“I have very good memories of the race,” Kwiatkowski said in a press release from the event. “I was really impressed by the crowd in the Tour de San Luis team presentation. It was amazing, all these people there for us. I think that coming back there will be a good way to get ready for the season.

“The weather is fine, there is a good organisation and the race is suitable to build a solid base for the rest of the season, and it will be wonderful to wear my rainbow jersey in Latin America."

Giant-Alpecin and Movistar set to launch 2015 teams in the New Year

As the 2015 season is quickly approaching, many of the top teams in the world completed pre-season training camps and have unveiled their new team kits. Up next, WorldTour teams Movistar and Giant-Alpecin are scheduled to launch their 2015 teams at the start of the New Year.

Giant-Alpecin will get together to unveil their new team on January 7 in Berlin, Germany. The 2015 line-up will be presented, along with the new team colours, to the media, sponsors, partners and guests. The majority of both the WorldTour and women's programs, together with the management and coaches, will be present at the launch.

Movistar will unite at a team presentation held on January 9 in Madrid.

Volta ao Algarve announces 2015 teams

The Volta ao Algarve has named 18 teams that will take the start line February 18-22 for the UCI 2.1 race in Portugal. The roster for the 41st edition of the race will include at least seven WorldTour teams, four Pro Continental squads and seven Continental teams.

Representing the WorldTour will be Lotto Soudal, Etixx-Quickstep, Sky, Cannondale-garmin, Katusha, Lotto NL-Jumbo and Astana. The Pro Continental teams include Caja Rural-Seguros, Bora-Argon 18, Wanty-Groupe Gobert and RusVelo. Continental teams invited so far include Efapel, LA Alumínios-Antarte, Louletano-Ray Just Energy, Rádio Popular-Boavista, Team Banco BIC W52 and Optum Pro Cycling.

Astana will send eight riders to the race, including Michele Scarponi, Luis León Sánchez, Rein Taaramae, Valerio Agnoli, Davide Malacarne, Maxat Ayazbayev, Arman Kamyshev and Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev.

The Volta ao Algarve will feature 768.2km over five stages. Organizers plan to include at least 20 teams in the race.