Exclusive: First pictures of Kwiatkowski's world champion bike

Newly-crowned world champion, Michal Kwiatkowski’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac has had a make over for this weekend’s Il Lombardia. Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s bike sponsor Specialized have chosen to mark Kwiatkowski’s stunning victory in Ponferrada last week with a personalised version of their top-end bike.

The ‘Kwiato’ framset has a rainbow paint-spatter graphic, which has been given a satin treatment and has been complimented by a white metallic gloss base.

“I wanted to create an artistic interpretation of the rainbow colors. I looked to the American expressionist painter Jackson Pollock who created many abstract paintings using his drip technique. I felt that using a similar look on the frame but with the rainbow colors could be a new and exciting approach to creating this bike graphic. I felt the energy of the drip pattern used directly tied to the energy Kwiatkowski needed in order to win the World Championships,” said graphic desiger Ron Jones.

Specialized described the Kwaito frameset as being a Rider First Engineered bike, making it different from the previous one-size fits all. Kwiatkowski will use this bike for the 2015 season. Specialized will also sell 500 of the limited edition bikes. Kwiatkowski has also been given a personalised Specialized Evade helmet.

The S-Works Tarmac is the fifth generation of this bike, but lends much of its design features from its predecessor the SL4. The company claim that the better stiffness and handling precision means that the ride quality is much more consistent across its range, which means that smaller models are more comfortable through bumpy corners.

Its roundish top and down tubes are mechanically efficient and effectively wrap around the hourglass-profile tapered head tube and the company standard oversized bottom bracket shell. Standard team-issued pieces include the SRAM Red 22 transmission and brakes; carbon wheels, a carbon seatpost, and an aluminium cockpit from Zipp; a Quarq power meter; and a saddle, carbon fibre crankarms, and tubular tires from Specialized.

