'Everything is finally going to plan' - Lucinda Brand extends streak of consecutive cyclocross podiums to 32

Dutch national champion takes back-to-back wins in Gullegem and Dendermonde to continue stunning run of form

Lucinda Brand after her victory in the mudfest at the Dendermonde World Cup
Lucinda Brand after her victory in the mudfest at the Dendermonde World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand is yet to finish off the podium of a cyclocross race this season – a run of 24 top-three finishes on the bounce. With two more victories in consecutive days this weekend, the 35-year-old cemented her title as the most consistent rider in the elite women’s field.

Brand's run of consecutive podiums extends even beyond this season having finished in the top three of her final eight races last season, making it 32 podiums in a row. Only Puck Pieterse (35 races) and Marianne Vos (51 races) have had longer podium streaks among active women's riders in cyclocross.

